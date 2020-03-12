SC's Fort Jackson calls off basic training graduations amid coronavirus concerns

Officials at Fort Jackson in Columbia have canceled basic combat training graduations because of concerns over a new strain of the coronavirus impacting South Carolina.
Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle Jr., the base commander, said Thursday night that he was canceling graduations and Basic Combat Training Family Day until further notice.
"At minimum, this suspension will be in effect until 30 April 2020," Beagle said, in a statement. "I could not with a clear conscience, allow family members to travel from around the country ... to potentially put themselves or their soldiers at risk."
Soldiers from graduating units will still be allowed to call home the week before graduation, the commander said.
The announcement comes after two more South Carolinians tested presumptively positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. As of Thursday night, the Palmetto State has 12 total cases: six presumptive and six confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State officials thus far had not taken action to ban large public gatherings or events, but local officials and private organizers began to take action, calling off events ranging from St. Patrick's Day parades to colleges extending spring break and calling off in person classes.