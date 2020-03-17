SC’s first coronavirus cluster highlights the importance of tests, but they’re hard to get

South Carolina’s biggest cluster of coronavirus cases would have gone undetected under early federal testing guidelines if doctors had not insisted their patient be tested anyway.

The doctors’ demands yielded a startling result: The new coronavirus had reached Camden, a town of about 7,000 in the center of the state. It had infected people who hadn’t been traveling, at a moment when authorities were limiting the U.S.’s scarce tests to sick patients who’d been to areas where the virus was prevalent.

It had spread in South Carolina without detection.

The experience in Camden highlights the importance of testing for the coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes. And it shows how early shortfalls in testing let it travel here unabated.

“That (test) allowed us to definitively find that community spread was occurring here,” Dr. Tallulah Holmstrom, chief medical officer at KershawHealth hospital in Camden, said in a Facebook post. “As testing efforts continue, I feel certain other towns and counties are going to find similar patterns.”

Not two weeks after South Carolina identified its first COVID-19 cases — including an elderly woman in Camden — the state is racing to catch up with the virus. Patients say the process is slow and cumbersome, taking days to get approved for a test, have a sample taken and get results.

The lag times have continued in some cases even as South Carolina hospitals have set up systems to speed up tests. Hospitals have begun screening thousands of patients online and referring them to drive-thru testing sites.

But that doesn’t mean testing is easy to get. The Medical University of South Carolina, which established the state’s first drive-thru site, says it’s prioritizing tests for health care workers, first responders, patients in the hospital and people who have recently traveled to hard-hit countries such as China and Italy.

That meant delays for everyone else.

“Everybody is moving as hard and as fast as they can,” said MUSC spokeswoman Heather Woolwine. “We don’t want people to have to wait and we recognize in some instances that people are having to wait.”

MUSC has screened more than 3,000 people through its website, but it was not immediately clear how many were waiting to have their noses swabbed. Woolwine said the agency had collected hundreds of samples as of Tuesday.

“We’re scaling as fast as we can,” she said.

Once the sample is taken, results take even longer to come back.

Roper St. Francis, for instance, doesn’t yet know the results of its first day of drive-up testing, which began Monday, spokesman Andy Lyons said. Some 34 samples were collected, but it will take a few days to get results from LabCorp, a private lab analyzing them. Roper says it hasn’t needed to prioritize any categories of patients for testing.

Testing restrictions

State officials, however, have asked doctors to be judicious in ordering testing for the coronavirus.

Dr. Linda Bell, the state epidemiologist, said Tuesday that not everyone who falls ill needs to be tested. The state has asked doctors to limit tests to patients who have symptoms associated with COVID-19, including fever, cough and trouble breathing.

And it has asked that they only order tests for patients who have traveled recently, come into contact with known cases or have an illness that can’t be explained otherwise. That often means ordering a flu test first.

That runs counter to recommendations made this week by the World Health Organization, which recommends testing the close contacts of people known to have the disease, in case they aren’t showing symptoms.

In South Carolina, doctors now have the discretion to get a test outside of the recommended process, but the series of suggested steps and the pace of testing has largely made for a slow process.

In Newberry, Anya Bedenbaugh, a 54-year-old schoolteacher, went through those steps when she fell ill after traveling to Germany. Three weeks after returning, she had a fever, a cough and trouble breathing, according to her husband, Michael.

She took an online screening offered by Prisma Health, which runs hospitals in Columbia and Greenville. She had been in the U.S. for more than the two weeks — the time it’s thought the virus takes to incubate — so she was denied a test. And while the disease was multiplying in Europe, Germany wasn’t considered an affected country.

“It was such a circular, illogical response to her very real symptoms,” Michael Bedenbaugh said. “The medical professionals on the ground were not comfortable doing anything outside of the standards that had been dictated to them.”

She finally got a test for the coronavirus last week, after tests for the flu and other respiratory illnesses came back negative. But by Tuesday, four days after being swabbed, she hadn’t gotten results and learned that it might be a few days longer.

“This is how a pandemic starts, with people putting up such a high barrier to testing,” Bedenbaugh said. “If we have a spike in this state, this will be why.”

Prisma did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday on its criteria and what attributes it is prioritizing for testing. On its website, it cautions that patients might not get results for up to a week because of testing backlogs.

Sampling ramps up

Figures published by the state suggest that the pace of testing is picking up in South Carolina.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the results of 112 new tests on Tuesday, up from a pace of about 10 a day last week. That doesn’t include tests run by private labs, which only report positive cases, said Bell, the state epidemiologist.

DHEC says it has enough supplies at its lab to test samples, but some areas are beginning to report shortages of the specialized swabs used to collect samples from patients’ throats and noses. Officials did not specify where medical providers are running low.

“That’s a critical part of the process,” DHEC director Rick Toomey said of the swabs. Toomey said the state has asked the federal government for extra swabs, among other critical supplies.

As the state has increased testing, the results have begun to unveil how far the virus has traveled. By Tuesday evening, DHEC said it had been detected in 13 counties, from Anderson and Greenville counties in the Upstate to Beaufort and Charleston on the coast.

Even so, Bell said the state had only detected sustained spread in one area: around Camden, where doctors first bucked federal guidelines to order a test. The state has detected 22 cases in Kershaw County alone, almost half of the state’s total of 47.

KershawHealth’s interim CEO, Sue Shurtgart, said Monday that her hospital was working to provide “appropriate and adequate testing.” But even around Camden, residents aren’t guaranteed a test if they get sick.

Eating chili dogs with her son and daughter in downtown Camden, Taylor Howle said one of her relatives took a child to the hospital Monday with a fever. Doctors declined to test him.

Adam Benson, Lauren Sausser and Glenn Smith of The Post and Courier contributed to this report.