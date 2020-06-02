SC restaurants don't have to tell the public if an employee tests positive for coronavirus

While coronavirus cases are on the rise across South Carolina, restaurant owners are not required by law or expected by industry leaders to notify guests if an employee tests positive for the potentially lethal disease.

COVID-19 is not a foodborne illness, but it is spread from person to person. Transmission is more likely when people are within 6 feet of one another, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is why some diners are concerned about extended exposure to an infected server.

Those worries last week prompted Bourbon N' Bubbles and Mesu, a pair of linked restaurants on Upper King Street, to issue a press release after being contacted by The Post and Courier regarding a rumor that a kitchen worker had contracted the virus. The restaurants’ owner confirmed the report and announced a weeklong closure, during which time the venue was supposed to be deep-cleaned and sanitized.

But according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, the business was under no legal obligation to disclose its situation.

“Having a food worker test positive doesn't mean everyone in the facility was at risk for coming into contact with the virus,” spokeswoman Laura Renwick says, noting that DHEC interviews every person in the state who tests positive for the coronavirus.

She continues, “Once we learned the individual was a food worker, we would provide the most current recommendations, such as cleaning and disinfecting, to the restaurant employer.”

Renwick adds that when someone tests positive, the agency gets in touch with his or her close contacts, which could include a restaurant employee’s coworkers.

DHEC would not release the name of the employee’s workplace. Los Angeles County is one of the few jurisdictions nationwide which publicizes names of restaurants where five or more employees have tested positive for coronavirus. A Domino’s Pizza location in South Los Angeles was among the first to surface on its outbreak list.

The S.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association, which prepared the guidelines that function as the state’s reopening recommendations for restaurants, in its initial document didn’t address the issue of steps to take if an employee tests positive. A section devoted to “Employee Safety,” says only to “immediately exclude any staff members indicating symptoms or that have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have been in contact with someone diagnosed COVID-19.”

SCRLA spokeswoman Lenza Jolley says if members are seeking further guidance on the topic, the group encourages them to work with DHEC. Owners are also advised to “consider implementing heightened employee health screenings to maintain a safer work environment.”

South Carolina is not unique in leaving it up to restaurant owners to decide whether to publicize an employee’s coronavirus status.

In Washington D.C., where popular restaurants such as Centrolina, Pizzeria Paradiso and El Rey have temporarily closed after an employee’s coronavirus test came back positive, The Washingtonian reports restaurateurs have “expressed frustration at an overall lack of guidance and clarity” after consulting the CDC, National Restaurant Association and friends with medical degrees.

For College of Charleston alum Andrew Dana, though, transparency proved the best strategy.

Dana co-owns Timber Pizza in D.C.’s Petworth neighborhood. On May 6, it told its Instagram followers that “one of our team members at Timber has tested positive for COVID-19, so out of an abundance of caution, we’re going to close for a few days,” then outlined its short-term plans and asked customers to “holler if you have any questions.”

“It was never even a discussion, to be honest,” Dana says. “This is a scary disease, and to hide that didn’t feel right.”

According to Dana, the takeout restaurant fielded a few calls from customers who had picked up pies the night before the Instagram announcement and wondered if they should get tested. Dana was able to assure them that the employee in question hadn’t been in the restaurant for a few days, and its other employees were undergoing rapid testing.

“It was honestly really, really positive,” Dana says of the response. “It would have been significantly worse if we tried to hide it and word got out.”

Mesu and Bourbon N' Bubbles have only heard from one previous guest since it announced its coronavirus case, owner Lamar Bonaparte says. The restaurants are scheduled to reopen this weekend.