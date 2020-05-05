SC residents take colleges to court, sue for coronavirus-related refunds

Disappointed with their coronavirus-mandated online learning experiences, some college students are taking their demands for refunds to court.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced colleges and universities across their country to shut their doors and bar students from campus for the remainder of the semester. Many have scrambled to transition hundreds of classes to exclusively online instruction, leaving some students frustrated.

This includes two South Carolina residents who have filed cases against the University of Miami and Drexel University in federal court in Charleston.

Both class-action lawsuits allege that although the universities are “still offering some level of academic instruction via online classes,” students “have been and will be deprived of the benefits of on campus learning.”

As a result, the students are seeking refunds for tuition, fees and other on-campus expenses.

The plaintiffs, Adelaide Dixon, who attends Miami, and Grainger Rickenbaker, a student at Drexel in Philadelphia, both allege that they chose their respective schools over “hundreds, if not thousands” of other higher education options.

The lawsuits allege that students paid more in tuition and fees at their respective schools than they would have if they instead opted to attend a purely virtual college.

Students say they should be charged lower rates or provided with refunds for tuition, arguing that the quality of instruction since classes have switched to online doesn’t compare to what they received on campus.

"We had an education that was promised, which was an in-person, on-campus experiential education. And we have an education that has been delivered via Zoom and YouTube," said Roy Willey, an attorney with S.C.-based Anastopoulo Law Firm, which is representing the plaintiffs. "It is not the same. And students should not have to pay the same for that experience."

He compared the situation to someone who has paid to see a play performed at a theater.

"(If) they roll out the television and put a DVD and then hit play, do you think that that would be a fair exchange?" he said. Willey said the firm has filed similar suits against 20 or so other schools nationwide.

In addition to academic-related expenses, the lawsuits also cited intangible benefits of an on-campus college experience that students say are no longer possible, such as social development, independence, networking and mentorship opportunities.

That’s because a true college experience encompasses more than just academics for many students. The shift to remote learning has resulted in a devastating emotional blow for some students who've been forced to return home and continue learning hundreds of miles away from their peers.

Rickenbacker, a Charleston resident and first-year student at Drexel, said the quality of his online learning experience pales in comparison to what he received during his in-person courses on campus.

"You just feel a little bit diminished," Rickenbaker, 21, said. "It's just not the same experience I would be getting if I was at the campus."

Most public colleges in South Carolina have opted to provide students with prorated refunds for on-campus housing, meal plans and parking services to students, following guidance issued by the S.C. Commission on Higher Education. Most have not offered tuition-related refunds, arguing that students have continued to receive instruction and will receive credit toward their degree.

Drexel students who left campus will not be charged for housing or dining for the spring 2020 semester, according to a frequently asked questions page on its website.

"Drexel’s dedicated faculty and professional staff have adopted a variety of methods for delivering the academic program and other opportunities for student engagement, including web, video and teleconferencing tools," a spokeswoman said in an email to The Post and Courier. "Despite the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, students continue to have access to Drexel’s broad spectrum of academic offerings and support, building on the University’s long-standing tradition of innovation and creativity in the classroom and remote environments."

According to the University of Miami's website, the college will refund students for "any Spring 2020 fees and services that cannot be provided in an online or virtual format," including on-campus housing, parking, meal plans, access to the wellness center, health and counseling, student activities and athletics fees.

"The University of Miami continues to be committed to the health and safety of our community, providing a robust online learning environment, and proactively working with all of our students and their families to make it through this difficult time and for all of us to emerge stronger in the future," the university said in a statement.

The University of Miami is represented by Nelson Mullins, a national law firm with an office in Charleston.

Both schools had no further comment on the pending litigation.

After representatives for Rickenbaker and Dixon filed cases in early April, similar class-action lawsuits have been filed at colleges across the United States. Ivy League schools such as Brown, Columbia and Cornell have been targeted, as well as large public institutions like Michigan State, Purdue and the University of Colorado, Boulder.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.