SC residents struggle with being separated from family during the coronavirus pandemic

Weeks before the coronavirus hit South Carolina, Marinella Griffith was already dealing with the enormity of the pandemic, thinking about her elderly parents in Italy.

The country was one of the first areas outside of China initially hit hard by COVID-19, and there was no way for Griffith to get to Italy from Charleston to help her parents because of travel restrictions.

"I was waking up with a knot in my stomach every morning," the College of Charleston professor said.

Griffith is among Palmetto State residents who've had to manage through a pandemic while worrying for several family members living in faraway cities and countries with much higher death rates associated with the virus.

In this unique pandemic era, residents have been struggling with things like shipping needed supplies to family members in China and managing funeral services for lost loved ones in other states. When South Carolina was reporting its first two cases of the virus, countries like Italy and China were already seeing hundreds of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths.

"It has been very hard," Griffith said.

More awareness

Davide Mazzola, 47, lives in Mount Pleasant where he owns Amalfi’s restaurant in the Belle Hall area. He’s originally from Naples, Italy, and most summers he and his wife and two children spend a month in Italy visiting family.

When the new coronavirus swept through Italy, Mazzola kept in touch with his family by phone and video-chat, and worried.

“The thing that worried me the most was that if any of them had been infected, I could not go and help them," he said.

Mazzola is from the south of Italy, where the pandemic hasn't been as bad.

For Griffith it's been the same. She speaks with her mother, who is in her late 70s, twice a day, and her family lives in Calabria, a southern province in Italy. But she's also heard about cities like Milan seeing higher case numbers.

Italy in general was hard hit, with more than 26,000 deaths, and has had the longest lockdown anywhere, National Public Radio reported.

“Italians are known for being on the streets all the time, socializing and drinking espresso for hours," Mazzola said.

Mazzola already had tickets to fly to Italy in June. Now, he’s not sure when he’ll be able to safely visit his 84-year-old father and other relatives this year. Griffith also had plans to see her parents during the summer that had to be canceled.

"It was devastating for me," she said.

One thing she notices as far as the differences between her Charleston experience and her family's experience is with masks and gloves.

Griffith said she remembers sending a picture of herself to her family in Italy when she finally found toilet paper. She thought they would all laugh since they were confused about Americans having trouble finding it.

But they all reprimanded her for not having on a mask in the grocery store.

"That kind of gave me more awareness," she said.

Italy’s prime minister announced April 27 that restrictions would begin to ease in May.

“In Italy, I feel like the worst is over,” Mazzola said.

Getting a head start

During the pandemic, Buist Academy eighth-grader Harry Ding, his family and other members of the Charleston area's Chinese community got attention after they banded together to donate supplies to the Medical University of South Carolina.

Those resources included hundreds of masks and medical gloves and $4,000.

Some of those supplies were sent over from family members living in China. Harry said having family in China gave them some perspective on how bad the pandemic could be and what supplies would potentially be important.

“We kind of knew the danger of this pandemic before," he said. “That kind of motivated us to prepare."

Harry's father Wei said although they didn't have family in Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus was first discovered, his mother and brother do live in a city that is close to there.

In the earlier days of the pandemic when talking with family, he said they were all hearing different rumors about the virus. Sometimes it was difficult to figure out what was true. There was also a lot of panic with families only being able to eat things like ramen noodles, he said.

“You could feel the different emotions compared to us," he said. “Everybody was scared.”

He even attempted to send some supplies to his brother that they were having trouble finding in China. They ended up getting lost in the mail.

Now with the pandemic touching American soil, Harry said the worry has shifted. Before they were reaching out to family to check on them to see if they were OK. Now those same family members are checking on them.

But Wei is happy to see small improvements like more people in the Charleston area using masks.

"At least we learn and improve every day," he said.

“It kind of made it feel real alien.”

Brenda Stukes and Vera Hoffarthharper are New York City-based sisters who spent at least 10 years living between Charleston and New York City along with their two other siblings.

They describe their 89-year-old mother Celestine Stukes as the ultimate caregiver. She was a nurse and they say she never hesitated on helping family, even if it meant risking her own health.

“She always made sure everybody had everything they needed," Stukes said.

On top of trying to manage during a pandemic, the sisters recently had to organize a Charleston funeral for their mother, who died April 6, from the coronavirus.

Stukes said the social distancing really made the service difficult. It had to be done outdoors with a limited number of people. So it was hard.

“Because you can't hug anybody," Stukes said. “It kind of made it feel real alien.”

Chardale Murray, the Lowcountry-based funeral director who oversaw Stukes' services, said since the pandemic they've had to rely more on virtual services and funeral home walkthroughs to manage social distancing.

Some of their coronavirus cases have been for New York-based families.

"We just play it by ear," said the Murray's Mortuary director. "Every case is different."

Jim Dobbins, founder of Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial, said with the pandemic there have also been small delays with transferring bodies out of state. They had to transport a body to Greenville recently since the airport in Charleston wasn't able to move a body for them.

Dobbins said there have been six confirmed coronavirus deaths at his funeral home. But he wants the public to understand that even though funeral directors see a lot of death, it doesn't mean they are immune to feelings around it. They also aren't immune to pandemic worries.

A lot of his family is still in Michigan, and he has had a family member contract the virus. Seeing all of the deaths puts it at the front of a lot of director's minds, he said, especially for those whose family isn't all in the area.

"You do start thinking about your own parents," he said.

David Slade contributed to this report.