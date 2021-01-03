SC residents still have COVID-19 vaccine and antibody questions. Here are some answers.

As COVID-19 vaccinations and treatments continue in South Carolina, so have residents' questions.

The Palmetto State recently broke its daily state COVID-19 case record when state officials reported that 4,370 new cases were logged on Christmas Day. The previous record had been set a week prior.

The recent vaccine release is viewed by many officials and residents as a start to a pathway to post-pandemic normalcy. In November, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration also approved antibody treatments for high-risk COVID-19 patients.

High-profile people who recovered after the treatment include President Donald Trump and Gov. Henry McMaster, but it's available for any South Carolinian who meets age or health eligibility requirements.

Trump, 74, got the antibody cocktail after testing positive in October, when it was still in the trial phase. At a campaign rally less than two weeks later, he told the crowd he "felt like Superman" after the infusion.

McMaster, 73, received the outpatient therapy Dec. 22. His isolation period ended New Year's Eve.

After a question-and-answer article featured in The Post and Courier, numerous readers submitted additional questions. Following are the answers to those, as well as some common general questions on the vaccines:

I believe, due to age, I'm in the Phase 1B group eligible to get the vaccine. How can I find out when and where to get it, and if an appointment is needed?

The distribution of the vaccine is broken down into phases. Those up first in Phase 1A include first responders, front-line medical workers and people in nursing homes.

The next group in Phase 1B will consist of any remaining medical workers and first responders. Food processing employees, bus drivers, sanitation and utility employees, and other workers in critical public services will be included in the group.

People who live or work in group settings like prisons, jails and homeless shelters will be in Phase 1B, as well.

This phase will also involve those elderly individuals over the age of 74 and people with at least two chronic medical conditions.

DHEC is routinely providing updates online at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccination. Residents can look out for additional information there around the next vaccine phases.

I am over 75, but do not live in a retirement or assisted living community. Where can I register/sign up for the vaccine?

DHEC officials said they will not be registering any residents to a vaccine list. Those elderly individuals who are not living in a nursing home will have to likely wait until Phase 1B.

The state is still in Phase 1A and officials are waiting for additional federal guidance around distributing the vaccine to individuals in Phase 1B.

Health officials are advising the public to look out for more public notices via the DHEC website, social media, TV announcements, ads, direct mailers and billboards as vaccinations continue.

Local health care providers will also notify patients.

What if I had COVID-19 but didn't know it because I had no symptoms. Could the vaccine cause a health concern?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the vaccine should be offered to someone regardless of whether they've had a COVID-19 infection.

People with current COVID-19 infections are advised by the CDC to wait until their illness has resolved and they're isolation period is over before getting the vaccine.

Health experts have also learned that reinfection is unlikely for at least three months after recovery. So people can choose to delay getting a vaccination until after that 90-day period, the CDC said. Some studies around the world indicate the natural immunity people develop as a result of having COVID-19, no matter the severity of their case, may last six months or longer.

"While it is not recommended to get vaccinated while infected, if someone gets the vaccine during active infection, there is no known health risk," said Dr. Danielle Scheurer, chief quality officer at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Both vaccines authorized by the FDA so far require two shots for the best chance at immunity, either three or four weeks apart, depending on the manufacturer.

Most patients have some side effects with the second dose. Those most commonly include fatigue, fever, chills, headache, muscle and joint pains. These typically occur within one or two days of the vaccine and can last up to two days, Scheurer said.

How was the vaccine developed so quickly?

Scientists weren't starting from scratch. Research already existed for related coronaviruses like MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome), discovered in Saudi Arabia in 2012, and SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), discovered in 2003 in Asia.

One MERS vaccine successfully completed a first-phase trial in 2019. None of the SARS vaccines ever made it past initial testing, according to the CDC, largely due to lack of interest and inability for pharmaceuticals to profit after that virus disappeared in 2004.

But the research provided a head start in developing the vaccine for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Also critical to speeding up the normal, years-long process was government funding worldwide. In the United States, Operation Warp Speed has provided billions of dollars to various pharmaceutical companies to develop vaccines and antibody treatments, removing the need to raise money privately and the risk involved with an expensive investment that may fail.

My wife and I are visiting S.C. and plan to stay here until the end of March. Our home is in Massachusetts. We’re both over 65. Will out-of-state people be able to get the vaccine when S.C. starts giving it to people over 65 or even 75?

Proof of residency will not be asked if a person is eligible for a vaccination, according to DHEC officials.

If I participated in a COVID-19 vaccine trial, will I be told if I was given a placebo?

Vaccine trial participants are encouraged to reach out to study organizers for details around the possibility of being unblinded in the study.

If a trial participant has a scheduled date and time to get the vaccine, they can contact the study site and one of the organizers will tell them if they got the placebo, said Erica DeGroff, spokeswoman for Clinical Trials of SC, a research center participating in AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine study.

Participants are encouraged to remain involved in the study even if told they're receiving a placebo in order to completely examine a drug's safety and effectiveness.

"That includes complete participation of study patients throughout the full course of the trial," she said.

Does one get a written verification/document that can be used for travel purposes, especially internationally?

According to Scheurer, after successfully going through two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, everyone gets a "wallet card" that documents the doses.

Is South Carolina on track with distributing the vaccine?

As of Tuesday, the state had received 197,000 doses, collectively, of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. DHEC was expecting between 200,000 and 300,000 by the end of the year.

Only 31 percent of the doses shipped to South Carolina had been given to people eligible in Phase 1A. Some legislators, including Charleston Democratic Sen. Marlon Kimpson, have questioned why more people haven't been vaccinated.

According to DHEC, the 31 percent compares favorably with the 19 percent nationwide, according to data updated Monday from the CDC. But, as Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey noted, that still doesn't explain what's delaying more South Carolinians from getting the available shots.

How much will the vaccine cost?

The COVID-19 vaccine will be covered by the federal government. But it's still possible for health providers to charge administrative fees around giving the vaccine.

Medicaid, Medicare and private insurers will cover the cost of vaccine administration. Those who are uninsured can be reimbursed through the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Provider Relief Fund.

Who qualifies for an antibody treatment, like the ones given to Trump and McMaster after they tested positive for COVID-19?

In November, the FDA authorized antibody treatments for COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms at high risk of getting severely ill. The therapies are aimed specifically at preventing high-risk people from being hospitalized. Anyone who’s really sick or already hospitalized is ineligible.

Those qualifying as high-risk are people who are older than 65 or suffer from underlying health problems, such as heart disease or diabetes, which are among the most common on a long list. Another qualifying factor is having a body mass index greater than 35, which is the threshold for class-two obesity — a step below what’s often called morbidly obese. People qualifying due to poor health alone, rather than age, must be at least 12 years old and weigh 88 pounds.

There’s also a qualifying time window. The treatment must be given within 10 days of symptoms starting.

Is there more than one antibody treatment?

Yes. The FDA gave the green light to two pharmaceuticals. Both antibody therapies are given through IV (intravenous infusion) and take two to three hours in an outpatient setting.

Eli Lilly’s treatment, called bamlanivimab, received authorization first, on Nov. 9. Regeneron received authorization Nov. 21 for its cocktail of two antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab.

Clinical trials showed their effectiveness to be generally equal, with 3 percent of treated, high-risk patients ending up in the hospital after getting it. So there appears to be no reason to ask for one over the other.

How many antibody treatments has South Carolina received and what’s the current availability?

As of Monday afternoon, South Carolina had received enough for about 3,500 patients total, since the federal government began sending weekly shipments, with 85 percent of those being Eli Lilly’s. More than 2,200 remained available statewide, according to DHEC, which tracks the inventory through an online system.

The state continues to receive weekly shipments.

I think I qualify. Where and how can I get the antibody treatment?

It’s available by doctor’s orders at any outpatient setting that has the staff and capabilities to give an IV treatment and keep the COVID-19 patient separate from others to prevent potential spread.

While DHEC distributes the federal shipments to approved hospitals and other medical providers, there is no finite list for availability. That’s because those facilities are allowed to share the treatments both within their own system and with other licensed outpatient medical offices and nursing homes within their region.

People should discuss it with their doctor or, if they don’t have a primary doctor, a local provider of COVID-19 tests.

“We don’t want people just showing up at the ERs and urgent cares when they’re contagious, especially if they’re high risk, for their own safety and the safety of everyone else,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, the state’s public health director. “We know all our health care systems are pretty high capacity right now, so we don’t want to put extra strain on the ERs.”

Is there an antibody treatment shortage?

No. So far there’s been no reason in South Carolina to limit who can receive it among those who meet the eligibility requirements, according to DHEC.

Use of the treatment has steadily increased weekly, since it first became available. But there is concern about a lack of awareness.

DHEC sent out additional information to providers statewide over the last week to remind them of the option for their patients.