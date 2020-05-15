SC Republicans seek political gain by pointing fingers at China for COVID-19

For weeks, South Carolina Republicans have been piling on China over its globally criticized handling of the novel coronavirus.

And the messaging is becoming good politics in this red state where President Donald Trump's China-blasting — while not particularly wrong — is deflecting from his own slow response.

Former Gov. Nikki Haley, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and even the state's attorney general, Alan Wilson, have gotten their licks in.

"The hardcore 'Trump-ites' will eat it with a spoon," said former Francis Marion University political scientist Neal Thigpen, who has followed GOP trends in the state for decades.

For anyone playing the 2020 China card, "This is 150 proof Trump stuff, in that there has to be somebody to blame," Thigpen added.

South Carolina politicos took up the China drumbeat early — allies reinforcing Trump's "America First" foreign policy.

Haley's "Stand For America" advocacy launched a petition telling Congress "it’s time to investigate China for its role in the COVID-19 crisis."

The messaging went further, calling for a halt to "the spread of Communist China’s influence, and to bring manufacturing of critical medicine and supplies back to the USA."

The invite asks supporters to sign up at www.StopCommunistChina.com.

Collecting lists of contact names and mailing addresses is a common precursor to running for higher office.

Upstate pro-Trump U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan launched a two-pronged approach when he blasted China and the World Health Organization's response, accusing both of conspiring to delay warning the world to the outbreak.

"We have to hold China and the WHO accountable for these actions, and I’m thankful we have a President in the White House who is not afraid to stand up for America on the world stage," he said.

Graham days ago introduced the "COVID-19 Accountability Act" calling for presidential sanctions if China fails to provide a full accounting of events leading to the outbreak.

“I’m convinced that without Chinese Communist Party deception, the virus would not be here in the United States,” he said.

At the state level, Wilson boasted being part of a "first-of-its-kind action" as 18 top state Republican prosecutors collectively said they too believe Congress should investigate.

"Republican attorneys general are holding communist China accountable for its deadly actions," their statement said.

All this is reinforced by Trump's recent reelection polling that says 55 percent of voters in key states favor sanctioning China for its handling of the coronavirus.

Is China listening to what these South Carolina leaders say?

Absolutely yes, said Steve Billet, director of legislative affairs program at George Washington University, in describing how sensitive Beijing is to any and all criticism.

"You bet your life they're watching everything Nikki and Lindsey are saying," Billet told Palmetto Politics. "Along with everybody else."

Will South Carolina voters in November listen closely, as well?

Thigpen said voters in the Trump camp definitely will while adding that the president's blame-casting is likely to increase in volume this summer if things turn tougher.

"It's pure Trump stuff," Thigpen said of directional China-bashing. "And there's an awful lot of Trump people who will buy it."