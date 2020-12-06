SC reports second-highest number of new coronavirus cases after record-breaking week

South Carolina reported its second-highest number of new coronavirus cases on Sunday after a record-shattering week.

Until the past week, the state had not risen about 2,400 new cases in a single day. But on Friday, health officials logged 2,470 new cases, and Saturday established a record 2,715 confirmed cases.

The numbers are the highest reported since peaks in mid-July.

Over the past seven days, South Carolina has averaged more than 20 percent of tests for the virus coming back positive, according to the S.C. Department for Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide numbers

Cases reported: 2,538, which is 1,506 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 216,378, plus 15,721 probable cases

New deaths reported: 43

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,237 confirmed, 329 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,869,493

Hospitalized patients: 1,025

Percent of positive tests, 7-day average: 20.9 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases reported Sunday were Greenville, 370; York, 274; and Spartanburg, 258.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County logged 103 new cases, while Berkeley reported 46 and Dorchester recorded 63.

An elderly patient aged 65 or older in Charleston died in mid-November after contracting the virus, DHEC reported Sunday.

Deaths

Of the 43 new deaths, three were middle-aged patients aged 35 to 64, while the rest were patients aged 65 or older.

They lived in Abbeville, Aiken, Anderson, Bamberg, Charleston, Chester, Florence, Greenville, Kershaw, Lancaster, Laurens, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,025 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 reported on Sunday, 243 were in intensive care and 108 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.