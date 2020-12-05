SC reports over 2,700 new coronavirus cases

South Carolina announced a record number of new coronavirus cases on Saturday, passing Friday's new record and the summer peak that experts had hoped would mark the state's worst day.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 2,715.

Total cases in S.C.: 213,795, plus 15,440 probable cases

New deaths reported: 19

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,194 confirmed, 323 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,839,840

Hospitalized patients: 1,029

Percent of positive tests: 20.8 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases reported Friday were Greenville, 441; Richland, 251; and Spartanburg 182.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 168 new cases; Berkeley, 59; and Dorchester, 88.

Deaths

Of the 19 new deaths, 15 were patients aged 65 or older. They lived in Charleston, Chesterfield, Fairfield, Greenville, Horry, Kershaw, Lexington, Marlboro, Oconee, Spartanburg, Union and York counties.

Six patients aged 35 to 64 also died. They lived in Anderson, Calhoun, Dorchester, Greenville and Horry counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,029 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 reported on Friday, 244 were in intensive care and 110 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.