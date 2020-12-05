SC reports over 2,700 new coronavirus cases, breaking record set Friday

South Carolina shattered its record of new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the second day in a row that the state has reached a new high.

Over 20 percent of the non-antibody test results that the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday came back positive.

The Palmetto State has only breached 2,000 cases on a handful of days, and until this week had never risen above 2,400 new cases, according to records maintained by The Post and Courier.

Authorities had hoped that the state would recover after mid-July, when new cases reached a high of 2,322 new cases. But DHEC announced a new high of 2,470 new cases Friday, and then 2,715 new confirmations on Saturday.

A growing number of cases have been identified in schools, where DHEC says at least 3,158 students and 1,361 employees have been to facilities in-person while potentially contagious.

Community spread is the biggest indicator of student infection rates, according to Ellen Nitz, the director of nursing services for the Charleston County School District. Masks and distancing measures have made spread within the schools rare, Nitz said, though students from the same households often spread to each other.

The district has teamed up with DHEC and the Medical University of South Carolina to set up testing protocols, and is preparing to offer both saliva-based PCR and rapid nasal swabs to staff and students with symptoms. About 5,000 have been distributed so far.

Students who test negative can get a second test to check the results, and nurses will follow previous judgment standards to send home students who have high fevers, persistent coughs or loss of taste and smell.

Guardians will have to sign separate permission forms for each test before students go through them, but Nitz said the reception has been overwhelmingly positive so far, especially for the saliva-based test.

The district already has the antigen tests, Nitz said Friday, but hasn’t yet distributed them to individual schools. Nurses will need training and proper biohazard disposal protection in each location, and DHEC will determine the exact number that each location gets.

“We want to be good stewards of the testing equipment that we have,” Nitz said. “We are trying to meet the needs of our staff and families, and trying to reach the main goal of the district: trying to educate our kids in a safe and healthy environment.”

Cases reported: 2,715, which is 1,618 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 213,795, plus 15,440 probable cases

New deaths reported: 19

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,194 confirmed, 323 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,839,840

Hospitalized patients: 1,029

Percent of positive tests, 7-day average: 19.4 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases reported Saturday were Greenville, 441; Richland, 251; and Spartanburg 182.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 168 new cases; Berkeley, 59; and Dorchester, 88.

Deaths

Of the 19 new deaths, 13 were patients aged 65 or older. They lived in Charleston, Chesterfield, Fairfield, Greenville, Horry, Kershaw, Lexington, Marlboro, Oconee, Spartanburg, Union and York counties.

Six patients aged 35 to 64 also died. They lived in Anderson, Calhoun, Dorchester, Greenville and Horry counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,029 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 reported on Saturday, 244 were in intensive care and 110 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.