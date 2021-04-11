SC reports nearly 600 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

South Carolina confirmed nearly 600 new coronavirus cases on April 11 with only two new deaths reported.

More than a year after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has logged just over 471,000 total cases and around 8,100 deaths, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The percentage of tests coming back positive for the virus has declined sharply in recent months, reported as 5.1 percent on April 11 of 17,802 test results for that day's update.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 588 confirmed, 375 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 471,396 confirmed, 91,295 probable.

Percent positive: 5.1 percent.

New deaths reported: 2 confirmed, 1 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,165 confirmed, 1,111 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 70 percent.

How S.C. ranks

South Carolina ranks 44th among states in the nation regarding the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of April 10, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (73), Horry County (54), Richland County (44) and Charleston County (44) saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 44 new cases on April 11, while Berkeley had 20 and Dorchester 18.

Deaths

Both of the new confirmed deaths were patients aged 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 498 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 11, 131 were in the ICU and 67 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Dr. Danielle Scheurer, chief quality officer at the Medical University of South Carolina, said she believes hesitancy to take the vaccine is "our biggest hurdle."

Even among MUSC's staff in Charleston, a third remain unvaccinated. Across MUSC's regional hospitals in Mullins, Florence, Chester and Lancaster, half have not yet taken a vaccine. All are eligible.

"We still have a lot of work to do," Scheurer said.