SC reports lower number of new coronavirus cases, but percent of positive tests still high

State health officials reported fewer than 400 new coronavirus cases Monday.

The seven-day average of the percent of tests coming back positive for the virus remained above 12 percent, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Researchers say a 5 percent positive rate would indicate the virus' spread is slowing.

On Monday, DHEC reported 9.5 percent of 4,120 tests came back positive for the day's tally. Officials have urged people to seek testing if they come into close contact with others in the community who they know are sick.

There are 347 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 31, along with 236 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 393, a 149 percent increase from the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 134,884, plus 3,240 probable cases

New deaths reported: 13

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,040, plus 172 probable deaths

Hospitalized patients: 733

Percent of positive tests, 7-day average: 12.2 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Total tests in S.C.: 1,241,532

Hardest-hit areas

The top three South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Monday were Richland, 47; Greenville, 35; and Lexington, 28.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 17 new cases, while Berkeley had 13 and Dorchester had nine. As of Monday, another Charleston resident had died after contracting the virus, DHEC reported.

Deaths

Of the 13 new deaths, 10 were elderly patients aged 65 and older, according to DHEC. Three middle-aged patients, aged 35 to 64, also died. They resided in Anderson, Charleston, Dillon, Florence, Greenville, Hampton, Lancaster, Lexington and Richland counties.

Hospitalizations

Of 733 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized as of Monday, DHEC said 203 were in intensive care and 123 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge the public to take precautions like wearing a mask in public, washing hands frequently and social distancing. They also urge anyone who is showing symptoms of COVID-19 or who may have been exposed to the virus to be tested.