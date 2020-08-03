SC reports lower daily number of coronavirus deaths; percent of positive tests still high

South Carolina reported a lower daily number of new deaths from the coronavirus on Monday than in recent weeks, along with just over 1,100 new cases.

Counties considered hotspots, such as Charleston County, have also reported a lower number of cases than usual. Some local officials have ascribed the drop to more people wearing masks after ordinances required them in many public places.

The percent of tests receiving a positive result is still in the double-digits.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has 133 mobile testing events scheduled through Sept. 29 in order to meet testing needs in rural and under-served communities. There are also 215 permanent COVID-19 testing sites across the state.

For a list of testing sites, go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 1,105

Total number of cases in S.C.: 92,204, plus 547 probable cases

Number of new deaths reported: 11

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 1,721, plus 72 probable deaths

Number of hospitalized patients: 1,401

Percent of tests that were positive: 15.2 percent

Total number of tests in S.C.: 787,551

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Which areas are hardest hit?

Charleston County led the state with 116 new cases announced Monday, while Greenville logged 93 and York counted 78.

What's happening in the tri-county region?

In addition to the 116 new Charleston County cases, 26 Berkeley residents tested positive, along with 56 people from Dorchester.

Deaths

Of the 11 deaths confirmed Saturday, one was a patient aged 35 to 64, and 10 were over 65. They resided in Aiken, Bamberg, Calhoun, Charleston, Chester, Dorchester, Florence, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland and Spartanburg counties.

Authorities are investigating seven more deaths to see if the victims had COVID-19. Those patients were from Aiken, Anderson, Charleston, Greenville and Spartanburg counties.

Hospitalizations

DHEC reported that 1,401 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Saturday. Of the total, 366 were in the ICU and 224 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Officials continue to urge basic precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus: social distancing, wearing a mask in public, avoiding group gatherings, regularly washing hands and staying home when sick.