SC reports low testing numbers but high percent of positive tests

South Carolina reported a lower number of new coronavirus cases Monday compared with the weekend, but the day's report saw a higher percentage of tests coming back positive.

The state saw a recent high on Saturday with 1,639 new cases logged by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

It was the highest daily tally since July 30. More than 14,000 tests were conducted for that report.

For Monday's numbers, 3,921 tests were conducted. Of those tests, 14.9 percent confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 586, which is 271 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 176,373, plus 10,018 probable cases

New deaths reported: 2

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,778 confirmed, 263 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,182,325

Hospitalized patients: 746

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 14.4 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Monday were Greenville, 102; Spartanburg, 54; and Richland, 37.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County reported 27 new cases, Berkeley logged 11 and Dorchester reported 10.

Deaths

Of the two new coronavirus deaths, both were middle-aged patients ages 35 to 64.

They were residents of Lexington and Sumter counties.

Hospitalizations

On Monday, DHEC reported 746 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 194 in intensive care and 101 on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.