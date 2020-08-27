SC reports low percentage of positive coronavirus tests; new reported deaths remain high

With just over 5,200 coronavirus test results announced Thursday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has logged its lowest rate of positive results since early June: 8.1 percent.

Though the percent positive fluctuates daily, along with new cases and testing, it's the statistic health officials cite in determining what portion of untested residents might also have the virus.

Thursday's percentage testing positive was the lowest rate reported since June 4, and the state's seven-day rolling average of 13.9 percent positive marks a slight dip since early August.

The 424 cases with positive results on Thursday was the lowest number since June 6, a level down by 25 percent from just two weeks ago.

However, the number of tests conducted, 5,234, was also down by 16 percent from two weeks ago.

DHEC has scheduled 241 mobile testing clinics through Oct. 17. Residents can go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at a mobile clinic or one of 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 424

Total cases in S.C.: 113,107, plus 1,491 probable cases

New deaths reported: 42

Total deaths in S.C.: 2,494, plus 134 probable deaths

Hospitalized patients: 1,006

Percent of positive tests: 8.1 percent

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Total tests in S.C.: 980,834

Hardest-hit areas

Richland County had the state's highest number of new daily cases at 71, according to DHEC. Horry County followed with 47, while Charleston and York counties each reported 22.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 22 new cases, while Berkeley reported 15 and Dorchester counted 10, DHEC said.

One death each in Charleston and Dorchester counties were reported on Thursday.

Deaths

In addition to the 42 confirmed deaths, DHEC is investigating 14 more that were possibly caused by COVID-19.

One victim was aged 18 to 34, eight were 35 to 64, and 33 were 65 or older. They were from Anderson, Barnwell, Beaufort, Charleston, Chester, Chesterfield, Colleton, Dorchester, Fairfield, Florence, Greenville, Greenwood, Lexington, Lancaster, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Sumter, Williamsburg and York counties.

Hospitalizations

DHEC reported 1,006 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Thursday. Of these, 144 were on ventilators and 262 were in intensive care.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to avoid being indoors or within 6 feet of unmasked people. Several municipalities have formalized the request with local ordinances.