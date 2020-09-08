SC reports low day of coronavirus cases after holiday weekend, paired with low testing

The end of Labor Day weekend marked one of the lowest new daily totals of coronavirus cases in months.

The number of deaths also was among the fewest in months.

Fewer than 340 new cases were reported on Tuesday. Testing was also significantly down, with 2,993 tests reported to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control for the day's report. Among those tests, 11.3 percent were positive for COVID-19. Five deaths were reported statewide.

Tuesday's numbers continued a decline in cases after consecutive days of more than 1,000 new confirmed cases last week.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 339

Total cases in S.C.: 123,801

New deaths reported: 5

Total deaths in S.C.: 2,772

Hospitalized patients: 766

Percent of positive tests: 11.3

Total tests in S.C.: 1,079,586

Hardest-hit areas

Richland County led the state in new daily cases on Tuesday with 81, while Greenville County recorded 46 and Lexington County added 20.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 18 new cases, while Berkeley and Dorchester counties each reported five.

Two more Charleston County residents died after contracting the virus, according to DHEC.

Deaths

Of the five new confirmed deaths reported Tuesday, all were patients aged 65 and older. They resided in Charleston, Clarendon, Greenwood and Lexington counties.

How many are hospitalized?

According to DHEC, 766 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 213 in intensive care and 118 on ventilators.

How many cases have been found in long-term care facilities?

There have been 8,078 confirmed coronavirus cases in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities: 5,379 residents and 2,699 staff workers, according to DHEC data.

So far, 1,157 residents have died from the virus, a mortality rate of 22 percent. Twenty workers also have died. Together, they account for 42 percent of deaths in the state, the data released Tuesday shows.

One nursing home, Sandpiper Rehab/Nursing, a residential care facility in Mount Pleasant, has had 32 deaths from COVID-19.

The virus has been found in 365 facilities. There are active outbreaks at 138 of them.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to avoid being indoors or within 6 feet of unmasked people. Several municipalities have formalized the request with local ordinances.

There are 242 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 17 and 249 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. To find a testing clinic or event near you, visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Cleve O'Quinn contributed to this report.