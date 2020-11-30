SC reports high percentage of positive COVID-19 tests; Myrtle Beach retains mask mandate

COVID-19: What you need to know now

South Carolina recorded a high percentage of positive coronavirus tests Monday, although testing was down since the weekend.

For Monday's report, out of 6,514 tests conducted, 18 percent were positive for COVID-19. That shows high community transmission of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has logged more than 1,000 new cases each day.

The high case numbers is one reason Myrtle Beach visitors and residents will be required to keep wearing masks up to the new year. On Monday, the city announced Mayor Brenda Bethune extended the mandate through Dec. 31.

Myrtle Beach’s mandate requires masks to be worn in retail businesses such as grocery stores, offices and pharmacies, as well as requiring staff in restaurants and businesses to mask up. Masks are not required outdoors or when a mask gets in the way of an activity like eating or drinking.

Not wearing a mask there carries a $100 fine. Religious or health concerns allow individuals to be exempt from the requirement.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,174, which is 643 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 203,659, plus 13,828 probable cases

New deaths reported: 27

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,077 confirmed, 304 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,707,337

Hospitalized patients: 925

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 13.5 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Monday were Greenville, 181; York, 112; and Horry, 79.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County reported 47 new cases, Berkeley logged 28 and Dorchester reported 20.

One Berkeley County patient and two Dorchester County patients died last week after contracting the virus, DHEC said Monday.

Deaths

Of the 27 new deaths reported Monday, five were middle-aged patients aged 35 to 64, while 22 were elderly patients aged 65 and older.

They were residents of Anderson, Berkeley, Chesterfield, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Horry, Lancaster, Lee, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg, Williamsburg and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 925 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, 237 were in intensive care and 112 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.