SC reports fewer than 550 new COVID-19 cases; officials still recommending monthly testing

South Carolina reported fewer than 550 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday.

More than 10 deaths were also reported.

For the day's report, 11.3 percent of 4,762 tests were positive for the virus.

Officials with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control continue to recommend that people going out into the community, particularly those unable to social distance, get tested for the virus at least once a month, even if not showing symptoms.

A report from the AARP released last week said that South Carolina has some of the highest numbers of cases and deaths in the country for nursing home residents. South Carolina was also worse than the national average in lacking personal protective equipment for nursing homes and in staff shortages.

According to DHEC data updated Friday, the state has confirmed 6,411 resident cases and 3,321 staff cases of the coronavirus at long-term care facilities. 1,378 of those residents have died after contracting the virus.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 539, which is 241 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 157,970

New deaths reported: 11

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,449 confirmed, 212 probable

Hospitalized patients: 697

Total tests in S.C.: 1,768,755

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 11 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases Monday were Greenville, 83; Spartanburg, 76; and Horry, 49.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 18 new cases, Berkeley had six and Dorchester had four.

Deaths

Of the 11 new deaths, 10 were elderly patients aged 65 and older, while one was a middle-aged patient aged 35 to 64. They lived in Greenville, Hampton, Horry, Lancaster, Lexington, Newberry and Pickens counties.

Hospitalizations

Of 697 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized as of Monday, DHEC said 182 were in intensive care with 92 on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

There are 149 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and 313 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.