SC reports declining percentage of positive COVID-19 tests as vaccinations continue

South Carolina confirmed fewer than 650 new coronavirus cases on March 28.

The percentage of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 has shrunk over recent weeks. For the newest report, 3.4 percent of tests were positive. Researchers say less than 5 percent of tests coming back positive is a good indication that the spread of the virus is slowing.

According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, around 16 percent of South Carolina residents have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of March 26.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 644 confirmed, 330 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 463,643 confirmed, 85,556 probable.

Percent positive: 3.4 percent.

New deaths reported: 11 confirmed, 7 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,053 confirmed, 1,069 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 67 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

44th as of March 27, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (122), Richland County (55) and Charleston County (50) saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 50 new cases on March 28, while Berkeley had 19 and Dorchester counted 13.

Deaths

Two of the new confirmed deaths reported were in people age 35 to 64, and nine were patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 508 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 28, 116 were in the ICU and 56 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

New research from the CDC suggests anxiety and depression are increasing as the pandemic wears on.

The report found a significant increase in people saying they had recent symptoms of a depression or anxiety disorder. In February, 42 percent of all adults reported feeling the symptoms, compared with 36 percent in August.

The survey results, published March 26, found the problem was especially acute in adults younger than 30 and people who have less than a high school education. Many of the people who said they were feeling the symptoms of anxiety or depression also said they hadn't been treated for those feelings.

"One in four adults who experienced these symptoms reported that they needed but did not receive counseling or therapy for their mental health," researchers wrote.