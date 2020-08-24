SC reports another day of low coronavirus case numbers; hospitalizations below 1,000

South Carolina continued its trend of a lower number of daily coronavirus cases reported, but the decline follows a drop in the number of tests being performed.

For Monday's report, 543 tests out of 4,090 were positive for the virus.

The growth of the virus has slowed from a mid-July peak that saw more than 2,000 new cases confirmed each day.

The percent of individuals testing positive remains in the double-digits, where experts say it needs to be well below 5 percent to show true containment.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 dropped below 1,000 Monday.

DHEC has scheduled around 247 mobile testing clinics through Oct. 13. South Carolina residents can go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at a mobile clinic or one of 222 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 543

Total cases in S.C.: 111,202

New deaths reported: 7

Total deaths in S.C.: 2,387

Hospitalized patients: 979

Percent of positive tests: 13.3 percent

Total tests in S.C.: 958,722

What areas are hardest-hit?

Charleston County had the state's highest number of new cases at 81. Richland County followed with 48 cases, then Greenville County with 46.

What's happening in the tri-county area?

In addition to Charleston County's 81 new cases, Berkeley had 12 and Dorchester had 11, according to DHEC.

Deaths

Two of the seven confirmed victims were aged 35 to 64 years old, while five were 65 or older. They resided in Anderson, Florence, Greenville and Laurens counties.

Hospitalizations

DHEC reported 979 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Monday. Of these, 148 were on ventilators and 248 were in intensive care.

How many cases have been found in long-term care facilities?

There have been 6,824 confirmed coronavirus cases in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities: 4,487 residents and 2,337 staff workers, according to DHEC data. That's a 5 percent increase in cases from the previous report.

So far, 933 residents have died from the virus, a mortality rate of 21 percent. Fifteen workers also have died. Together, they account for about 39 percent of deaths in the state, the data released Friday shows.

Two facilities have reported 30 resident deaths from COVID-19: Sandpiper Rehab/Nursing, a residential care facility in Mount Pleasant, and Lexington Medical Center Extended Care.

The virus has been found in 354 facilities.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to avoid being indoors or within 6 feet of unmasked people. Several municipalities have formalized the request with local ordinances.

Cleve O'Quinn contributed to this report.