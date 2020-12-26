SC reports 74 new coronavirus deaths, over 3,000 news cases following Christmas holiday

Following the Christmas holiday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 3,000 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 74 new confirmed deaths.

DHEC did not release an update on Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas. The Upstate continues to lead the state in new cases.

Greenville County reported 531 new cases which is 224 percent higher than the second highest county, which is York County with 237 new cases.

Jasper, York and Cherokee counties have reported 100 percent hospital capacity with no remaining beds for patients.

New cases reported: 3,111, which is 1,969 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 266,678, plus 22,214 probable cases

New deaths reported: 74

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,736 confirmed, 388 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 3,487,809

Hospitalized patients: 1,758

Percent of positive tests, 7-day average: 21.5 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases reported Saturday were Greenville, 531; York, 237; and Richland, 205.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 112 new cases; Berkeley, 56; and Dorchester, 123.

Deaths

Seventeen of the 74 deaths reported Saturday were patients aged 35 to 64, and the rest were aged 65 and older.

They lived in Abbeville, Aiken, Anderson, Charleston, Chester, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Fairfield, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Hampton, Horry, Kershaw, Laurens, Lexington, Marion, Newberry, Oconee, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg, Sumter, Union and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,758 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday, 357 were in intensive care and 176 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.