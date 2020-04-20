SC reports 64 new coronavirus cases, bringing state total to 4,439 cases

South Carolina officials reported 64 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the state's total to 4,439 cases. The daily update is the lowest new number of cases reported since March.

Four new deaths also were reported; in all 124 people total have died in South Carolina after contracting the virus.

Of the newly identified deceased patients, one was an elderly resident of Lancaster County who had underlying health conditions. An elderly Kershaw County resident with no known underlying health conditions died after contracting COVID-19, along with a middle-aged Edgefield County resident with health issues and a middle-aged individual from Clarendon County with none.

State officials have updated their projections on how many cases South Carolina will see by month's end. Rather than the approximately 8,000 cases initially predicted by early May, the latest projections predict nearly 7,000 cases by that time, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The curve may have begun to level, state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said on Monday.

Gov. Henry McMaster announced on Monday that he was cancelling his order to close public beaches, effective at noon Tuesday. Still, the decision to open beaches and public water access will return to local governments, he said.

Several beach towns have decided to allow limited beach access to residents, including Isle of Palms and Folly Beach. Edisto Beach takes up a similar measure on Wednesday. Sullivan's Island remains closed to public beach access.

Law enforcement will still dispel groups of three or more people if deemed necessary for the sake of public health.

"We are still in a very serious situation," McMaster said at a news conference. "We must be sure that we continue to be strict and disciplined with our social distancing, and take care not to infect others."

He cancelled his order to close retail stores, which can choose to reopen effective at 5 p.m. Monday. He encouraged them to follow social distancing rules.

McMaster said a newly formed group, accelerateSC, will work over the next 30 days to form a strategy for reopening the state's economy while addressing COVID-19's effects on vulnerable populations. The group includes 29 participants from different sectors and industries, he said.

Meantime, eight more people have tested positive for the coronavirus at Roper St. Francis Healthcare, bringing the hospital system's total case number to 149, officials said on Monday.

Fourteen of the total are hospitalized and 11 are isolated in hospitals awaiting test results, Roper officials said.

"We continue to take additional steps to ensure the safety of our patients and teammates," according to a statement by the hospital system.

As of April 13, Roper was temporarily consolidating its urgent care services to two locations: 319 Folly Road on James Island and 8901 University Blvd. in North Charleston, according to the statement.

Urgent care locations at 4278 Ladson Road and 1114 North Main St. in Summerville have been designated as virtual visit centers, according to the statement.

Some private labs are reporting that testing has accelerated at a national level. Quest Diagnostics said they are now able to complete 50,000 tests for the coronavirus per day. Capacity is currently exceeding demand, according to the company.