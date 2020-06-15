SC reports 582 new coronavirus cases, approaching 20,000 confirmed cases in the state

South Carolina recorded nearly 600 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a number that fell short of the daily records reported over the past week but still higher than health officials had hoped.

Last week, the state logged 4,558 cases, nearly 2,000 more than health officials projected. The gap was the widest margin by which state prediction has missed so far.

Of the two new deaths reported, both were people over 65 from Charleston and Lexington counties.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been on the rise, according to numbers from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Across the state, 293,754 people have been tested for the virus. Nearly 20,000 have tested positive as of Monday.

DHEC's current projections predict confirmed cases will approach 32,000 by July 4 and that weekly case totals will continue to rise.

By Oct. 1, nearly 2,400 residents will have died after contracting the virus, according to a projection created by the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Based on data that includes 11,635 patients with COVID-19, DHEC adjusted its recovery rate for the virus to 78 percent, slightly lower than previous estimates. The agency defines recovery as having no reported adverse outcome as of 32 days after the illness began.

Number of new cases reported: 582

Total number of cases in S.C.: 19,378

Number of new deaths reported: 2

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 602

Number of people hospitalized: 536

What’s happening in the tri-county region?

The tri-county region has recently seen significant growth in the number of new coronavirus cases. On Monday, DHEC reported 76 new cases in Charleston, 19 new cases in Berkeley, and 11 new cases in Dorchester.

Where are the COVID-19 hotspots in S.C.?

The biggest coronavirus hotspot in South Carolina remains in Greenville County, where officials recorded another 91 cases on Monday.

Though increases in Greenville far outstrip any other region in South Carolina, Horry, Richland and Charleston counties are also seeing faster-than-usual growth in cases.

How does disease activity compare in S.C. to other states?

The rate of COVID-19 cases is lower in South Carolina compared with some other states in the Southeast, including Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee. But the Palmetto State recently passed Florida in the percent of residents who’ve tested positive for the virus. Of those states, Georgia is currently reporting the highest rate of coronavirus cases.

What does DHEC say?

DHEC urged residents to continue precautions: wearing masks, maintaining social distance, avoiding groups, washing hands and staying home if sick.