SC reports 447 new COVID-19 cases, a dozen new deaths

South Carolina's health agency confirmed 447 new cases of coronavirus disease on April 13 as a plateau in the virus' spread throughout the state continues.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 447 confirmed, 256 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 472,310 confirmed, 91,818 probable.

Percent positive: 5 percent.

New deaths reported: 12 confirmed, 1 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,177 confirmed, 1,112 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 69 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

39th as of April 12, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (66), Spartanburg County (61) and York County (47) saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 29 new cases on April 13, while Berkeley had 16 and Dorchester had 13.

Deaths

Four of the new confirmed deaths reported were patients age 35 to 64, and seven were 65 and older. One was a young adult age 18 to 34.

Hospitalizations

Of the 544 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 13, 144 were in the ICU and 65 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

According to a state-level report generated by the White House each week, South Carolina has the 19th-lowest number of new COVID-19 cases, adjusted for the size of each state's population. South Carolina ranks 13th in the number of new deaths reported during the first week of April. (In both rankings, the No. 1 slot is given to the state with the least transmission or the fewest deaths).

Although cases have plateaued, the majority of counties in the state are still considered to have "high transmission" of COVID-19. Counties in the Upstate are in the worst shape.