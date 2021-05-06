SC reports 373 cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths

South Carolina reported 373 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 on May 6, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed.

An additional 273 cases were identified through rapid — also known as antigen — tests.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 373 confirmed, 273 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 484,392 confirmed, 98,114 probable.

Percent positive: 5.4 percent.

New deaths reported: 19 confirmed, 4 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,415 confirmed, 1,143 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 70 percent.

How S.C. ranks

South Carolina ranks 41st in the nation in the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of May 5, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (54), Richland County (42) and Charleston County (34) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 34 new cases on May 6, while Berkeley County had 19 and Dorchester County had 14.

Deaths

One of the confirmed deaths from COVID-19 reported May 6 was someone age 18 to 34. Five of the patients were 35 to 64 years old. Thirteen were patients age 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 356 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 6, 94 were in the ICU and 51 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Dr. Jane Kelly, assistant state epidemiologist with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, addressed some of the most prevalent myths that are circulating about COVID-19 online.

Kelly said it isn't possible to get COVID-19 from the vaccine, because none of the available vaccines contain the virus.

Vaccines do not decrease your fertility or cause sterility, Kelly said.

She said it is impossible for the vaccines to alter the DNA.

"Don't be fooled by pseudoscience and conspiracy theories," Kelly said.