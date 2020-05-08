SC reports 320 total coronavirus deaths since early March, announce testing expansion

Public health authorities reported on Friday that 320 South Carolinians have died after contracting COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, since the disease was first identified in the state in early March.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control also announced on Friday 238 new cases of the virus and four deaths. In all, 7,367 people have been infected since March.

Of the four deaths announced Friday two were elderly patients in Greenville County and two were also elderly patients in Clarendon and Florence counties, DHEC said.

Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, said concern remains that if residents do not continue practicing social distancing, the virus will spread.

Bell announced a ramp-up in testing that includes universal testing of all state nursing home residents and staff, as well as expansion of testing to minority residents, rural communities and other groups.

"As South Carolina increases testing, there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases," DHEC said.

Agency data released Friday showed that 107 of South Carolina's total death tally came from the state's 83 nursing homes and other senior facilities.

That striking uptick accounts for more than one-third of the 320 deaths.

All told, the tally of confirmed infections grew to more than 1,000 residents and staff at nursing homes and other senior facilities across the state.

The data showed, for the first time, that 329 staff members have been infected. Among the 107 confirmed deaths from these facilities, two were staff members.

The virus preys on the sick and elderly, including those who rely on round-the-clock care in nursing homes. After reports of infection and death spilled into public view, state health officials said this week they begin mandatory testing of all residents and staff at these 196 facilities across the state.

That testing will begin Monday, officials said.

Friday’s data was the clearest picture yet that, in many corners of the state, these facilities are ground zero for the virus’ spread.

The state public health agency's data shows 81 percent of those infected with the coronavirus have recovered as of Monday, while 19 percent of those diagnosed remain ill.

Gov. Henry McMaster said that aggressive testing has allowed the state to begin easing some regulations, such as lifting restrictions on boating, and to start allowing restaurants to reopen.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

On May 1, the state announced that restaurants could reopen for outdoor dining and McMaster said that the second phase of reopening would begin on Monday: restaurants can open for indoor dining up to 50 percent of their capacity.

Residents are still urged to keep social distancing because the virus remains a real threat, the governor and Bell said.

McMaster also said he hopes to have a decision as early as Monday on whether close contact businesses like hair salons and gyms can reopen.

The governor said he understands the hardships faced by people who are out of work.

"We are trying to do the best we can to see the people of South Carolina suffer as little as possible," McMaster said.

The state must reopen quickly but safely, he said.

Overall, state leaders have set a goal of testing 2 percent of the state's population, about 110,000 residents, per month, beginning this month, Bell said.

The increase in testing will help to identify disease activity in the state and guide officials in making informed decisions, she said.

In the Charleston area, a conflict brewing between Folly Beach city officials and Charleston County over road checkpoints and access restrictions boiled over into a lawsuit filed by the county on Friday.

The suit contends that city officials are violating the governor's orders to lift restrictions or are violating the rights of South Carolinians by blocking outsiders from visiting the island.

Folly Beach City Council plans to meet on Monday to consider a reopening plan.

Officials in Isle of Palms lifted restrictions on Friday and now will no longer require beachgoers to keep moving if they visit the sand.

The Sullivan’s Island council meets Monday and will discuss roadblocks and other restrictions currently in place that are due to end Tuesday.

Joseph Cranney contributed to this report.