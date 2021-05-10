SC reports 277 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths

South Carolina began the week with low reports of COVID-19 cases and deaths, with 277 confirmed new incidents of the disease and four deaths.

The weekly total of new COVID-19 cases continues to decline as more get vaccinated against the virus. According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, the week leading up to May 8 saw about 4,000 COVID-19 cases, the lowest count since June of last year.

Vaccines are available to anyone 16 or older across South Carolina for free, and in many cases no appointment is required.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 277 confirmed, 136 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 486,090 confirmed, 98,842 probable.

Percent positive: 4 percent.

New deaths reported: 4 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,448 confirmed, 1,148 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 66 percent.

How S.C. ranks

South Carolina ranks 42nd in the nation in the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of May 9, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases May 10, Greenville County (42), Richland County (22) and Spartanburg County (21) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 12 new cases on May 10, while Berkeley County had 10 and Dorchester County had five.

Deaths

One of the deaths confirmed May 10 was a young adult age 18 to 34. One was a patient age 35 to 64, and two were patients age 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 341 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 10, 90 were in the ICU and 52 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's top medical adviser on the pandemic, said during an interview with George Stephanopoulos on the ABC show "This Week" that mask mandates and guidelines around masking inside should start being relaxed soon.

"We do need to start being more liberal as we get more people vaccinated," Fauci said.

But he added the number of new cases reported each day still needs to come down significantly, and much more work remains on getting people vaccinated. Fauci said bringing down case counts dramatically decreases the risk of picking up the virus, regardless of whether you are indoors or outdoors.