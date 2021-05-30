SC reports 159 new COVID infections, five deaths ahead of Memorial Day

South Carolina reported 159 new confirmed coronavirus cases and five deaths, according to data released May 30 by the state health agency.

Those totals are below what the state was averaging a year ago ahead of the Memorial Day holiday. Nearly 37 percent of South Carolina residents are fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 159 confirmed, 109 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 491,648 confirmed, 101,444 probable.

Percent positive: 2.4 percent.

New deaths reported: 5 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,572 confirmed, 1,160 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 68 percent.

SC vaccines

Nearly 45 percent of South Carolina residents have received at least one coronavirus vaccine shot, according to DHEC.

Hardest-hit areas

Greenville County (17), Spartanburg County (14), York and Charleston counties (both with 13) had the highest number of newly confirmed cases.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 13 new cases, while Dorchester County had one and Berkeley County had three.

Deaths

Four of the newly confirmed deaths from COVID-19 were of people age 65 and older. The fifth person was middle-aged, which is considered to be from 35 to 64 years old.

Hospitalizations

Of the 234 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 69 were in intensive care units and 40 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people delay travel until they are fully vaccinated.