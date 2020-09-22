SC reports 15,000 delayed coronavirus test results, including about 2,000 positive cases

South Carolina's coronavirus case reports have been missing about 15,000 test results from a Georgia lab that also served South Carolina residents.

Augusta University Healthcare racked up about 2,000 positive tests between March 18 and Sept. 17, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, but didn't notify DHEC until Sept. 21.

Since many of the cases are weeks or months old, DHEC has added them to its historical data but did not include them in the number of new cases reported Tuesday: 739.

The medical professionals who submitted each specimen were notified of their patients' infection status, DHEC said, but the numbers weren't added to the DHEC database, which relies upon lab-reported numbers.

Officials said the agency has been transparent throughout the response and regularly updates historical data as they learn more information.

"This is true for any disease surveillance," said Dr. Michael Kacka, chief medical officer of DHEC. "You always update the past with what you have learned in the present. We will continue to make historical updates that are reflected online and will work to provide a more obvious illustration of these bulk historical updates while simultaneously working with private labs to eliminate delayed reporting."

There are 403 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 31, along with 253 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 739, a 367 percent increase from the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 137,406, plus 3,383 probable cases

New deaths reported: 30

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,067, plus 176 probable deaths

Hospitalized patients: 768

Total tests in S.C.: 1,271,177

Percent of positive tests, 7-day average: 11.7 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top three South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Monday were Richland, 80; Lexington, 80; and Spartanburg, 73.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 29 new cases, while Berkeley had five and Dorchester had 21. As of Tuesday, two more tri-county residents — one from Berkeley County and one from Charleston County — had died after contracting the virus, DHEC reported.

Deaths

Of the 30 new deaths, 26 were elderly patients aged 65 and older, according to DHEC. Four middle-aged patients, aged 35 to 64, also died. They resided in Aiken, Anderson, Berkeley, Charleston, Cherokee, Florence, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Jasper, Kershaw, Laurens, Marion, Oconee, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg, Williamsburg and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of 768 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized as of Tuesday, DHEC said 187 were in intensive care and 105 were on ventilators.

Long-term care facilities

There have been 8,634 confirmed coronavirus cases in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities: 5,726 residents and 2,908 staff workers, according to DHEC data.

So far, 1,242 residents have died from the virus, a mortality rate of 22 percent. Twenty workers also have died. Together, they account for 41 percent of deaths in the state, the data released Tuesday shows.

One nursing home, Sandpiper Rehab/Nursing, a residential care facility in Mount Pleasant, has had 32 deaths from COVID-19.

The virus has been found in 376 facilities. There are active outbreaks at 110 of them.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge the public to take precautions like wearing a mask in public, washing hands frequently and social distancing. They also urge anyone who is showing symptoms of COVID-19 or who may have been exposed to the virus to be tested.