SC reports 127 new coronavirus cases and 5 new deaths, bringing state total to 3,439 cases

  • Updated
Teresa Link (center) hands a contaminated swab to Shavon Wigfall as they test for the coronavirus at a Roper St. Francis drive-thru testing site on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston on Monday, March 30, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

South Carolina officials announced 127 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, along with five more deaths.

The state has reported a total of 3,439 cases and 87 deaths since the pandemic involving COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, began.

The five new deaths were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Aiken, Beaufort, Greenville and Kershaw counties, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Half of the state's counties have now reported at least one death, according to DHEC.

Officials said 30 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Richland County, along with 14 in Spartanburg County, 13 in Horry County, 12 in Charleston County and several cases in other counties around the state.

According to DHEC's current projections, South Carolina might see nearly 2,000 new cases per week by early May. DHEC officials estimate the total number of cases will grow to more than 8,600 by May 2.

Social distancing measures appear to be slowing the spread of the virus in the state, DHEC's physician consultant Dr. Brannon Traxler said on Monday.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare said 16 new patients have tested positive for the coronavirus throughout its system. It now has confirmed a total of 165 positive cases, with 10 patients currently hospitalized.

At a news conference on Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster acknowledged the economic toll of the virus. "We've lost a lot of jobs in South Carolina," he said.

He said the state is working on a rejuvenation plan to restart the state's economy. 

"The virus is going to go away, but we need an infrastructure and an economy to go back to," McMaster said. "This situation is not going to last forever."

In the meantime, residents need to continue social distancing and staying at home whenever possible, he said.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

