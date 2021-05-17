SC reported 229 new coronavirus cases on May 17, 1 more death

South Carolina reported 229 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on May 17 and one new death.

Vaccination and coronavirus testing efforts are ongoing in the state. More than 7.7 million tests have been given in the Palmetto State since the start of the pandemic, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Of the tests reported on May 17, 3.5 percent were positive.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 229 confirmed, 107 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 489,047 confirmed, 99,892 probable.

Percent positive: 3.5 percent.

New deaths reported: 1 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,500 confirmed, 1,154 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 66.8 percent.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (30), Spartanburg County (28) and Anderson County (18) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 12 new cases on May 17, while Dorchester County had eight and Berkeley County had six.

Deaths

The COVID-19 death confirmed May 17 was a patient age 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 310 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 17, 90 were in the ICU and 43 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Severe cases of COVID-19 are rare in children. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said recent COVID-NET data shows hospitalization rates related to the virus have doubled since mid-March in children ages 5 to 17.

The agency recommends that everyone 12 and older get vaccinated as soon as they can.