SC Rep. Joe Cunningham self-quarantines after contact with congressman who tests positive

Charleston Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham is in self-quarantine after confirming he had been in contact with a member of Congress who has since tested positive for COVID-19.
"After consulting with the Attending Physician of the US Congress - and out of an abundance of caution - I will be self-quarantining until March 27, 2020," he announced Thursday morning on Twitter.
The member of Congress was Utah Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams.
"I am not exhibiting any symptoms and remain in good health," Cunningham said. "I will be teleworking from home as Congress continues its response to this public health crisis and my office will continue its urgent work of serving the people of the Lowcountry."
Cunningham does not plan to be tested unless he begins to exhibit symptoms, he said.
Florida Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart has also tested positive.
Check back with this developing story.