You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

We depend on the support of subscribers to produce journalism like this every day. Help us continue this important work: subscribe or donate.

top story

SC Rep. Joe Cunningham self-quarantines after contact with congressman who tests positive

  • Updated
U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham (copy)
Buy Now

U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-Charleston, hosted his first constituents town hall of 2020 on Saturday, Jan. 11. He answered questions during the hour-long event held at the main branch of the Charleston County Library downtown. Brad Nettles/Staff

 Brad Nettles bnettles@postandcourier.com

Charleston Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham is in self-quarantine after confirming he had been in contact with a member of Congress who has since tested positive for COVID-19.

"After consulting with the Attending Physician of the US Congress - and out of an abundance of caution - I will be self-quarantining until March 27, 2020," he announced Thursday morning on Twitter.

The member of Congress was Utah Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams.

"I am not exhibiting any symptoms and remain in good health," Cunningham said. "I will be teleworking from home as Congress continues its response to this public health crisis and my office will continue its urgent work of serving the people of the Lowcountry."

Cunningham does not plan to be tested unless he begins to exhibit symptoms, he said.

Florida Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart has also tested positive.

Check back with this developing story.

Reach Schuyler Kropf at 843-937-5551. Follow him on Twitter at @skropf47.

Tags

Political Editor

Schuyler Kropf is The Post and Courier political editor. He has covered every major political race in South Carolina dating to 1988, including for U.S. Senate, governorship, the Statehouse and Republican and Democratic presidential primaries.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News