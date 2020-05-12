SC religious leaders hope for lasting change as people show renewed faith amid pandemic

It's not unusual for tragedy to bring believers closer to God.

After 9/11, for example, church attendance increased as people packed houses of worship following a crisis that claimed the lives of thousands.

However, the catastrophe didn't lead to a major revival or lasting upsurge in church attendance, as those numbers returned quickly to pre-9/11 levels. In recent years, studies have consistently noted the decline in church membership with fewer people associating themselves with Christianity.

Now, a similar uptick is occurring, as one-fourth of American adults say their faith has become stronger during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a recent Pew Research survey. The number is particularly high among African American congregants, with 56 percent of Protestants of historically black congregations stating their faith has grown stronger because of the pandemic that has infected millions and killed tens of thousands in the United States alone.

Christian leaders aren't surprised by the data, noting congregations have added members through virtual experiences. They say people reach for something divine during a crisis that's revealed the vulnerability of man-made institutions.

The question, however, is whether the moment will lead to lasting transformation in people's personal lives and for churches, many of which have seen membership declines over the years.

Ben Phillips, dean of Christian studies at Charleston Southern University, said the point is not to be suspicious of reports of people's faith increasing. Rather, it is to recognize that growing faith results in persistence when the crisis passes, while the momentary desire can fade, he said.

"There is a difference between the emotion of the moment and the enduring faith that changes a life," Phillips said, noting it remains to be seen whether the crisis will bend the curve on the decline of Christianity.

In many instances, faith is being demonstrated in tangible ways as houses of worship come together to meet spiritual and physical needs in communities.

Growth during the pandemic

Congregations have continued to spread the gospel using online methods during the crisis, even appealing to some who did not grow up in religious households.

Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston has seen its Facebook viewership and interaction increase by 75 percent since the pandemic broke out, said the Rev. Byron Benton, who pastors the church. After one recent online experience, a man emailed Benton stating he wanted to give his life to God. The man said he didn't grow up in a religious household, but the pastor's sermon inspired him to want a relationship with God.

“I think the season is helping to cultivate the hearts of men and women to be open and more receptive to God," Benton said, adding Mount Moriah has created online information forms to help new viewers stay connected to the church.

The crisis has even sparked new initiatives, such as a community conference call-based Bible study hosted by Emanuel AME in downtown Charleston. In addition to the study that has welcomed 50 participants, the historic church has also started a Zoom-based church school for young people.

Members say their faith has helped them weather the storm.

North Charleston resident Valarie Frasier, who said she's had to rely more on her "deep reservoir" of belief in God during the crisis, said biblical passages have come alive. The coronavirus and reports of "murder hornets" entering North America seem to fulfill the Scripture's prophecies, foretelling the "last days" when tragedies will precede the return of Jesus, Frasier said.

"It’s not just words in a book," she said. "It means something to us now.”

Nonetheless, Frasier, who attends St. Peters AME in North Charleston, is encouraged by the uptick in church involvement during a time when the physical doors to the sanctuary are closed. More people have been participating in the church school lessons, which St. Peters does via conference call, Frasier said.

"It's not like something you have to do," she said. "You’re really engaging. You’re really enjoying it.”

In noting that African American Christians were more likely to say they drew closer to God during the crisis, pastors said it falls in line with the history of black congregations. Many African American churches were formed more than a century ago as blacks sought liberation from oppressive white religious institutions that reinforced slavery.

The Rev. Eric Manning, who pastors Emanuel AME downtown, noted the persistence of African Americans who constantly drew on biblical hope for strength in fighting for freedom.

He referenced the Psalm that promises joy will come after a night of weeping.

“Our history tells us it will come," he said. "We did not know how long it would take for voter rights to be granted, but it came.”

For Christians in general, suffering is hardly a new phenomenon.

In past examples, such as plagues in the Roman Empire in the third century and in Europe during the lifetime of famed Christian Martin Luther, believers have been among the most faithful in seeking to minister to the sick and dying, said R.J. Gore, dean of Erskine Theological Seminary in Due West.

"Those who have hope of eternity can place their lives on the line for the sake of a neighbor who may not have that hope," said Gore, who teaches a course entitled “The Problem of Pain,” where seminarians wrestle with how to help people who suffer.

Lasting Change

As churches prepare to reopen with safety precautions, houses of worship will be challenged to reengage members after they've been worshiping at home for months.

Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Charleston held its first Mass on Monday, weeks after suspending in-person services. The Roman Catholic church historically sees 60-80 people for weekday services, but welcomed about 10 for the Eucharist when services resumed.

The cathedral will continue to stream services for those who aren't comfortable to return, said Monsignor Steven Brovey, who noted older members, who are more at risk to COVID-19, may be more hesitant to come back for physical services.

The church will work to reengage members by encouraging them to to sit outside on the church's campus in lawn chairs, waiting for the end to enter inside for Holy Communion.

"A virtual church is not the real church,” he said. “We need to reach out and get people to come back.”

As houses of worship prepare to open their doors again, congregations must be focused on important issues impacting vulnerable communities.

Manning said as members prepare to come out of the pandemic, the pastor is challenging congregants to be more active in the community through initiatives like supporting the local food bank and helping the area's homeless.