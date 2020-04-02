SC registered the largest number of unemployment claims in the history of the state last week

Unemployment claims in South Carolina surged to a record high last week, overwhelming the state's workforce agency and raising serious concerns about the $1.1 billion trust fund that is set aside for jobless benefits.
More than 64,800 initial unemployment claims were filed between March 22 and March 28, marking the largest number of applications in the history of the state.Those newly unemployed South Carolinians join the other 31,000 people who filed a claim a week earlier.
Together, the numbers highlight how far South Carolina's economy has fallen in the past month as the coronavirus pandemic has gripped the state. It suggests more than 4 percent of the people who were working in South Carolina in February sought out unemployment over the past two weeks.
Those numbers also contributed to the jaw-dropping 8.7 million dislocated workers who filed for jobless benefits nationally over that time period.
Unemployment benefits are one of the few sources of income left to many of the applicants in South Carolina. It could be the only means available for those people to pay rent, cover a loan or buy groceries over the next month as the public health crisis drags on.
The jobless benefits are expected to become even more vital once the state receives guidance from the federal government on how to disburse additional aid that was passed by Congress last week.
The most money someone can collect through unemployment insurance in South Carolina currently is $326 per week. But once the federal aid package arrives, every eligible person will receive an additional $600 per week, which is meant to replace people's lost wages.
That extra assistance, however, is reliant on the state government being able to sort through the mountain of claims it is now receiving.
Some of the people who applied for jobless benefits in recent weeks told The Post and Courier they are already growing frustrated with the claims process. Several complained about their inability to finalize applications online because of technological glitches and phone lines that are overrun with callers.
Many don't understand why it is taking so long to approve and send out their benefits. But the new numbers should help to explain why.
Officials at the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, which oversees the unemployment program, sent an email to state lawmakers on Wednesday describing the gargantuan task in front of the agency's roughly 600 employees.
"South Carolina went from the lowest unemployment and highest labor force in history, to this massive unemployment surge in less than 14 days, and we anticipate this volume will continue for several more weeks," Mark Hendrick, DEW's director of governmental affairs, told state lawmakers.
DEW is handling more than 4,000 calls per day from people seeking help with the jobless benefits, Hendrick explained. And the agency is currently attempting to shift more of its employees over to customer service roles, he said.
"We have been aggressively cross training staff from other departments within the agency to work these technical claim calls," Henrdrick explained. "Furthermore, we have identified vendors that will provide temporary staff to field more basic questions and issues, freeing up our more seasoned staff for these technical calls."
But the massive wave of unemployed South Carolinians could become more than just an administrative headache for the state. It could also be a financial disaster for the state's unemployment insurance trust fund, which state officials rebuilt after it was drained in the wake of the Great Recession.
"What was a solvent $1.1 billion dollar balance prior to the COVID outbreak, will now be taking a heavy hit," Hendrick told state lawmakers. "The billion dollar question is for how long."
DEW is currently analyzing forecasts for how long that $1.1 billion can be sustained as tens of thousands of South Carolinians seek out jobless aid, Hendrick said.
Hendrick pointed out that over a two day period this week DEW shelled out more than $3 million to claimants. And that total is unlikely to include any of the 64,800 people that applied for benefits last week, as their applications are still being processed.
With those figures, it's easy to see why the agency's leaders are concerned about the trust fund even though it was considered solvent earlier this year.
In fact, state leaders thought the fund was in such good shape that Gov. Henry McMaster helped announce a 34 percent cut in unemployment taxes last November. State leaders celebrated that change arguing it was the right move for businesses in the state.
South Carolina is in a better position than many other states with more limited trust fund accounts, Hendrick explained. But he didn't rule out the possibility that state lawmakers will need to take action to shore up the states unemployment system if the current public health restrictions remain in place for an extended period of time.
"We are monitoring and projecting scenarios as more data comes in, but there is no doubt the trust fund will take a hit," he told lawmakers. "We will be going through the appropriate channels to keep you abreast of this and any suggested measures needed to address" the situation.
In the aftermath of the Great Recesssion, South Carolina was forced to borrow roughly $1 billion from the federal government in order to continue to pay people who found themselves out of work.
The state paid off that debt to the federal government in 2015, and worked to rebuild its trust fund since then.
The question now is whether state leaders built up enough of a cushion to see it through the unprecedented wave of unemployment brought on by the pandemic.