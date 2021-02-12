SC records over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for second time this week

The number of new daily cases of the coronavirus surpassed 2,000 for the second time this week in South Carolina.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said the state added 2,070 more cases of the virus on Feb. 12, and 45 more deaths have been linked to it. Earlier this week, the Palmetto State topped 7,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths since the first cases were reported here in March.

Areas in the Midlands and Upstate led the state for the highest totals of new cases on Feb. 12.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 2,070 confirmed, 481 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 421,876 confirmed, 58,281 probable.

Percent positive: 8.9 percent.

New deaths reported: 45 confirmed, 16 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 7,057 confirmed, 837 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 78.5 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people? 44th as of Feb. 11, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville, Lexington and Spartanburg counties saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 145 new cases on Feb. 12, while Berkeley counted 54 and Dorchester saw 47.

Deaths

Nine of the new confirmed deaths reported were among people age 35 to 64, with the remainder of the patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,375 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 12, 310 were in the ICU and 174 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

The CDC encourages folks to continue to wear a mask, avoid crowds, stay 6 feet from others and avoid poorly ventilated spaces. Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC's chief epidemiologist, said now is not the time to relax these prevention measures.

The CDC released guidance this week recommending that wearing two well-fitting masks on top of each other enhances their effectiveness.

People who are out and about in the community are recommended to be tested for COVID-19 once a month or sooner if they develop symptoms or have been around someone who has tested positive for the virus.