SC records over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, more than 5.3 million tests completed

South Carolina recorded more than 1,300 more cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 9 and five additional deaths.

Efforts to increase statewide COVID-19 testing and vaccinations are ongoing. More than 5 million tests have been given in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said that 10.1 percent of the molecular tests reported statewide on Feb. 9 came back positive.

The Medical University of South Carolina will offer rapid testing in Charleston International Airport's daily parking garage from 2:30-5:30 p.m. through Feb. 11.

Other testing locations can be found at scdhec.gov/FindATest.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,372.

Total cases in S.C.: 416,073 confirmed, 54,238 probable.

Percent positive: 10.10 percent.

New deaths reported: 4 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 6,885 confirmed, 808 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 76.3 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people? 38th as of Feb. 8, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

The three counties with the highest level of cases for their populations are Pickens and Greenville in the Upstate and Dillon in the Pee Dee, according to DHEC.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 67 new cases on Feb. 9, while Berkeley counted 41 and Dorchester saw 33.

Deaths

Three of the four new confirmed deaths reported Feb. 9 were patients age 65 and older, and the other was age 35 to 64.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,465 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 9, 348 were in the ICU and 208 were using ventilators.

What do the experts say?

The CDC encourages folks to continue to wear a mask, avoid crowds, stay 6 feet from others and avoid poorly ventilated spaces. Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC's chief epidemiologist, said now is not the time to relax these prevention measures.

People who are out and about in the community are recommended to be tested for COVID-19 once a month or sooner if they develop symptoms or have been around someone who has tested positive for the virus.