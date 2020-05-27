You are the owner of this article.
SC records new daily coronavirus death record of 20 and 207 new cases

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. File/AP

South Carolina reached a new daily record number of coronavirus deaths on Wednesday according to state health officials. 

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 20 deaths and 207 cases, bringing totals since the virus was first identified in the Palmetto State to 10,623 cases and 466 deaths. 

Of the new deaths, 17 patients were elderly individuals, DHEC said. Three each lived in Fairfield and Richland counties, two were from in Colleton and Horry county and one each in Beaufort, Charleston, Darlington Florence, Lee, Orangeburg and Spartanburg counties. 

Three patients were middle aged people, between the ages of 35 and 64, in Beaufort, Colleton and Lee counties, DHEC said. 

State coronavirus data also shows that the state has recorded 200 cases per day on average for the last seven days — the first time that threshold has been cleared. 

This story is developing. Check back for more. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

