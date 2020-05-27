SC records new daily coronavirus death record of 20 and 207 new cases

South Carolina reached a new daily record number of coronavirus deaths on Wednesday according to state health officials.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 20 deaths and 207 cases, bringing totals since the virus was first identified in the Palmetto State to 10,623 cases and 466 deaths.
Of the new deaths, 17 patients were elderly individuals, DHEC said. Three each lived in Fairfield and Richland counties, two were from in Colleton and Horry county and one each in Beaufort, Charleston, Darlington Florence, Lee, Orangeburg and Spartanburg counties.
Three patients were middle aged people, between the ages of 35 and 64, in Beaufort, Colleton and Lee counties, DHEC said.
State coronavirus data also shows that the state has recorded 200 cases per day on average for the last seven days — the first time that threshold has been cleared.
This story is developing. Check back for more.