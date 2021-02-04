SC records 75 more COVID-19 deaths as officials work to roll out more vaccines

South Carolina recorded 1,649 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Feb. 4 as state officials continue to roll out more vaccines for residents.

On Feb. 3, the state announced that seniors ages 65 to 69 can begin getting the COVID-19 vaccines on Feb. 8. Gov. Henry McMaster said it is a way to speed up shots to people most vulnerable of dying of the disease.

Earlier this week, CVS Health announced 17 pharmacies in the Palmetto State will offer the vaccines to people who meet state criteria beginning Feb. 11.

Publix pharmacies are also receiving more doses of the Moderna vaccine and will administer them to eligible people beginning Feb. 6 at 24 pharmacies throughout the state. Vaccines will be provided by appointment only, according to a news release. Appointments can be made online.

Publix pharmacies in the Upstate, Midlands and Lowcountry are participating.

The state Department of Insurance said consumers should not be charged for a COVID-19 vaccine or the administration of the shot regardless of health insurance status.

To date, more than 440,000 vaccine doses have been given in South Carolina.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,649.

Total cases in S.C.: 403,928 confirmed, 49,950 probable.

New deaths reported: 75 confirmed, 19 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 6,730 confirmed, 757 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 77.6 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people? 34th as of Feb. 3, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

The three counties with the highest level of cases for their populations are Pickens and Greenville in the Upstate and Dillon County in the Pee Dee, according to DHEC.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 128 new cases on Feb. 4, while Berkeley counted 52 and Dorchester saw 46.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,677 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 4, 382 were in the ICU and 239 were using ventilators.

What do the experts say?

DHEC chief epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said now is not the time to relax current COVID-19 prevention measures. People are still encouraged to wear a mask or other face coverings, observe physical distancing of at least 6 feet from other people, avoid crowds and wash hands.

Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC's chief medical officer for COVID-19, said the agency is not currently recommending people to "double mask" when out in public. But officials are looking at the science regarding the practice of doubling-masking.

To be effective, masks should cover both the nose and mouth.