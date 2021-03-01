SC records 740 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus, 14 new deaths

South Carolina recorded 740 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on March 1. Close to 450,000 cases have been reported in the state since the start of the pandemic a year ago.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control also announced 14 more COVID-19 related deaths on March 1, bringing the state's total to nearly 7,600. The majority of new deaths were among those over 65 years old, according to DHEC.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 740 confirmed, 113 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 444,991 confirmed, 72,985 probable.

Percent positive: 4.1 percent.

New deaths reported: 14 confirmed, 3 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 7,592 confirmed, 970 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 70.8 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

42nd as of Feb. 25, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville (101), Spartanburg (71) and Charleston (54) counties saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 54 new cases on March 1 while Berkeley counted 22 and Dorchester had 36.

Deaths

One of the new confirmed deaths reported were among people age 35 to 64 and the remainder were patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 725 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 1, 194 were in the ICU and 88 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Experts at DHEC said getting tested for COVID-19 is one step people can take to slow the spread of the virus in the community. It is also recommended that people wear a cloth face mask that covers the mouth and nose when around others and in public, physical distance when possible and get vaccinated.

Adults age 65 and older, and people who have underlying conditions, have a greater risk of becoming severely ill and should take extra precautions, DHEC said.

Representatives with the DHEC Care Line answer general questions about COVID-19 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. each day at 855-472-3432.