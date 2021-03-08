SC records 4 new COVID-19 deaths as state surpasses 450,000 total cases

South Carolina has recorded more than 450,000 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic a year ago.

On March 8, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 562 new cases of the coronavirus and four more related deaths.

Efforts are ongoing in the state to increase testing and get vaccines in the arms of South Carolinians.

Coronavirus testing will be offered 2:30-5:30 p.m. March 9-11 at Charleston International Airport.

Starting this week, appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine can be made by people identified in Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plan. Go to scdhec.gov/vaxfacts for more information.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 562 confirmed, 126 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 450,578 confirmed, 76,138 probable.

Percent positive: 3.7 percent.

New deaths reported: 4 confirmed, 2 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 7,748 confirmed, 1,012 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 66.3 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

39th as of March 7, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

Of newly confirmed cases, Greenville (73), Horry (56) and Charleston (41) counties saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 41 new cases March 8, while Berkeley counted 22 and Dorchester had 19.

Deaths

Two of the new confirmed deaths reported were among people ages 35 to 64, the remainder were patients 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 608 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 8, 140 were in the ICU and 72 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

The CDC released new recommendations March 8 for vaccinated people. The agency said people who are fully vaccinated can gather indoors with others who are vaccinated without a mask or social distancing. Vaccinated folks can also gather indoors with unvaccinated people without masks unless any of those individuals have an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

If a vaccinated person has been around someone who has COVID-19, they do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless symptoms appear, the CDC said.