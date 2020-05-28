SC records 4 new coronavirus deaths and 156 new cases

State public health officials announced four new coronavirus deaths and 156 new cases on Thursday.
According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, a total of 10,788 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, and 470 people have died since early March.
All four new deaths were elderly patients from Chesterfield, Fairfield, Greenville and York counties, DHEC said.
DHEC has announced a series of free, mobile, coronavirus testing clinics on Friday and Saturday.
The locations for Friday are as follows:
- 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. St. James Health and Wellness, 1189 Tibwin Road, McClellanville
- 10 a.m. - 4p.m. Charleston Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston, by appointment only
- 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. The Technology Center, 3721 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
- 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Branchville Sports Complex, 2645 Classic Rd, Branchville
- 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Boys and Girls Club, 1313 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia, by appointment only
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Mcleod Operational Health Commerce Park, 3257 General Williams West Dr., Florence
- 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Tidelands Health at The Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane, Myrtle Beach
- 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Fair-Oak Youth Center 150 School House Rd, Westminster
Clinics on Saturday are as follows:
- 10 a.m. - 4p.m. Charleston Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston, by appointment only
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia, by appointment only
To make an appointment at clinics designated "by appointment only," visit www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing.
Currently, there are 87 mobile testing events scheduled through July 2. To find out more, visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
There are also 145 permanent testing sites located around the state, DHEC said.