SC records 3,553 total cases of coronavirus, 10 new deaths

South Carolina logged 115 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday and announced the deaths of 10 more patients who had contracted the virus.

The state has now tallied 3,553 total COVID-19 cases, 97 of them fatal.

The most recent victims include residents of Aiken, Berkeley, Clarendon, Horry, Lancaster, Lexington and Richland counties, according to the state Department of Heath and Environmental Control. Nine were elderly, and one middle-aged.

DHEC's projections anticipate 680 South Carolinians will die by early August of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Daily fatalities are expected to peak at 16 on May 2.

Hospitals will be busiest in late April, when DHEC expects facilities statewide to dedicate nearly 600 beds and 130 ventilators to COVID-19 patients.

Among the latest deaths is a staff member at Lee Correctional Institution near Bishopville, who died of complications from COVID-19, the S.C. Department of Corrections said on Tuesday.

The agency did not identify the employee, but said the staffer worked in a non-security, administrative capacity and had limited contact with inmates. The employee was last at work on March 27 and received a positive test result on April 5. The department was notified of the positive test April 7. The worker died April 12, the Corrections Department said.

A investigation was done to determine whether inmates and staff had come in close contact with the individual. The employee was last in close contact with inmates on March 26 and staff on March 27, corrections spokeswoman Chrysti Shain said. None of those inmates or staff members presented with symptoms during the 14-day waiting period recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and DHEC, and none are sick now, she said.

This is the only prisons staff death from COVID-19, though 29 employees have tested positive for the virus. No inmates have tested positive.

SCDC is not releasing the identity of the worker at the request of the family, Shain said.

“My deepest sympathy goes out to this employee’s family,” SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said. “Our staff is working so hard to protect themselves and our inmates. We are lifting up the family in prayer.”

The Department of Juvenile Justice is asking for homemade, surgical or N95 masks. Youths at the Broad River Road facility in Columbia have learned to sew and made nearly 200 fabric masks, which the department is distributing throughout the agency.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the S.C. Department of Revenue extended deadlines for filings tax. All flings for income tax, franchise tax, estimated tax and corporate license fees that were due between April 1 and July 15 have been pushed to July 15, while other SCDOR taxes and returns are due June 1.

Glenn Smith contributed to this report.