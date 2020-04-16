SC records 276 new coronavirus cases and 2 deaths, bringing state to 3,931 total cases

South Carolina logged 276 new coronavirus cases and two deaths Thursday afternoon, the largest single-day jump in announced cases since the pandemic began. The new cases bring the state to the precipice of 4,000 COVID-19 patients, with a total of 3,931 cases, 109 of them fatal.

The two patients who died were elderly Lee County residents with underlying health conditions, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC expects 680 COVID-19 patients to die by early August, according to its latest projections, with a daily high of 16 deaths on May 2.

As of Wednesday, 36,284 South Carolinians have been tested for COVID-19, and just over 5,000 of the state's 11,357 hospital beds were available.

DHEC's projections predict hospitals statewide will dedicate nearly 600 beds and 130 ventilators to treat coronavirus patients at the peak of hospitalizations on April 30.

While the state is expecting a surge in cases of the virus over the next few weeks, officials at the Medical University of South Carolina said they do not expect their hospital to be overwhelmed.

MUSC’s projections indicate that Medical University Hospital could admit nearly 45 patients a week for COVID-19 infections at the outbreak’s peak. They’re expected to require a dozen ICU beds, according to the projections. MUSC had 114 ICU beds in Charleston in 2017, according to its annual report to Medicare.

MUSC shared the projections, which it is calling its “Epidemiology Intelligence Project,” with the public online Wednesday at web.musc.edu/coronavirus-updates/epidemiology-project.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare said Thursday that 15 more patients have tested positive for the coronavirus. They now have 182 total confirmed cases in their health care system.

Ten Roper St. Francis patients are hospitalized. At two facilities, Roper Hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, the health care system has begun on-site testing for COVID-19. The testing is available for those being admitted at the Emergency Department, as well as inpatients who are suspected of having the virus.

Results come back in 45 minutes, hospital officials said. So far, 19 tests had been conducted as of Thursday morning, and hospital employees at the Berkeley and Mount Pleasant Hospitals are being trained for on-site testing to begin next week.

The equipment and resources necessary for the testing were available due to the support of the physician-owned Medical Society of South Carolina, officials said.

Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday that he'd issue an executive order reopening boat ramps for fishing and recreation.

"It's too early to celebrate," McMaster said at a press conference. "The end is in sight, the mission is going as well as expected (but) we cannot let up."

In-person classes at all 32 diocesan and parish Catholic schools across South Carolina will be suspended through the end of May, officials announced Thursday afternoon.

The decision to continue online learning beyond what McMaster has mandated so far came after health officials predicted that the Palmetto State will likely see the peak number of COVID-19 cases sometime in late April and early May, said spokeswoman Maria Aselage.

The South Carolina Independent School Association Executive Director Spencer Jordan said its 125 or so member schools are awaiting further guidance from the governor before deciding to extend school closures beyond April 31.

Mary Katherine Wildeman and Jenna Schiferl contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.