SC records 119 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths on June 4

South Carolina recorded 119 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on June 4.

Ten more deaths were also reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 8,585 since the start of the pandemic.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 119 confirmed, 119 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 492,046 confirmed, 101,681 probable.

Percent positive: 2.1 percent.

New deaths reported: 10 confirmed, 1 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,585 confirmed, 1,159 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 67.9 percent.

S.C. residents vaccinated

DHEC's vaccine dashboard shows that 45.1 percent of the state's residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville (24), Pickens (13), Charleston (8) and Horry (8) counties saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 8 new cases on June 4, while Berkeley had 3 and Dorchester 6.

Deaths

Five of the new confirmed deaths reported were patients 35 to 64, and five were patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 232 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 4, 69 were in the ICU and 31 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone age 12 and older get a COVID-19 vaccine. As of now, the Pfizer vaccine is the only one authorized for people ages 12 to 17.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina, go to vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov or call 866-365-8110.