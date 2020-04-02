SC records 1,554 total coronavirus cases, with every county in state affected

South Carolina announced 261 more positive coronavirus cases Thursday afternoon, bringing the state's total to 1,554 confirmed patients and 31 deaths.

Every county in the state now has at least one patient with COVID-19, the disease that is spread by the novel coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Thursday's was the highest single-day increase recorded in South Carolina since the first case was identified in early March.

Forty-one of the new patients are from Charleston County, 29 from Beaufort County, 25 from Greenville County and 24 from Richland County.

Of the five new deaths reported, each of the victims was elderly and had underlying health conditions, according to DHEC. Two were Florence County residents, one was from Anderson County, one from Horry County and one from Sumter County.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg reported that four city employees tested positive for the virus. It is believed they contracted it outside of work, the mayor said.

None had fallen seriously ill, Tecklenburg said. They exhibited minor symptoms, and one of the four employees has recovered and was cleared to return to work.

City spokesman Jack O'Toole confirmed that one of the four confirmed cases is a police officer.

Charleston firefighters responded to 19 calls in the last 24 hours involving people suspected to have coronavirus, said Shannon Scaff, the city's emergency management director.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare said Thursday that it had identified 17 new patients with the coronavirus, bringing its system's total to 82.

Five of those patients are hospitalized. Of the rest, who are self-isolating, seven are health care workers. Twenty-one patients are still waiting for test results.

As the numbers swelled, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina said Thursday it will waive out-of-pocket fees through June 1 for any COVID-19 related treatments. Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, individual plan and employer group members will be covered.

BlueCross had previously been covering the provider visit and testing costs.

As hospitals and first responders battle the virus, supplies are running low. Roper St. Francis is accepting donations from community members, including face shields, N95 masks, gowns, gloves, sanitation wipes, hand sanitizer, bleach wipes, goggles, surgical masks and bouffant caps.

Items must be sealed and in the original packaging, hospital officials said. They can be delivered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 9165 University Blvd., Suite 200. Questions can be sent to covid19donations@rsfh.com.

The hospital group cannot accept items made by 3D printers or homemade masks, officials said.

As the number of confirmed cases grows, more cities have enacted stay-at-home ordinances in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Mount Pleasant's stay-at-home order began Thursday, joining Charleston and Columbia, which became effective March 26 and Sunday, respectively. Greenville City Council will meet Friday to vote on a similar order.