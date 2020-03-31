SC records 1,083 total coronavirus cases, 22 deaths; McMaster suspends nonessential business

As state health officials recorded four additional deaths and 158 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, Gov. Henry McMaster suspended nonessential business statewide and several areas discussed additional orders to keep residents home.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control has recorded 1,083 total cases of coronavirus in 46 counties so far, including 22 patients who died. The four deaths announced Tuesday afternoon include a middle-aged patient with no underlying health conditions.

Effective April 1, business will be suspended statewide at entertainment facilities, gyms, playground, and facilities for close-contact sports and services like salons.

In an effort to slow the spread of the virus, local leaders have tried to restrict access to their communities or have encouraged residents to stay home except for essential business. Beach towns like Edisto Beach, Folly Beach, Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms began checkpoints to shut out visitors. Columbia and Charleston enacted stay-at-home ordinances last week.

Mount Pleasant plans to start a stay-at-home order on Thursday to last 14 days. The "essential business" list will be similar to the city of Charleston's, Mayor Will Haynie said during a press conference. New short-term rentals will be prohibited during the stay-at-home period.

Officials with Roper St. Francis Healthcare said Tuesday morning 17 more patients had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the largest single-day increase since the hospital system began testing.

The new cases bring Roper's total to 53 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

"We are seeing more test results coming back as well as an increased number of patients being tested, and we anticipate these numbers to continue to climb for these reasons," according to a statement by the hospital system.

Of the 17 new cases, six patients have been hospitalized, officials said. The rest were asked to self-quarantine at home.

On Monday, 133 patients visited Roper's drive-thru specimen collecting site at 5133 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston, officials said. It was the largest number of patients to visit the site in one day.

Dorchester County officials said Tuesday that their county now has 17 confirmed cases of the virus.

DHEC has projected that South Carolina’s total will reach at least 8,000 cases by early May. More than 5,000 people in the state had been tested for the virus by DHEC’s lab as of Monday, along with an unknown number of tests conducted by private labs.

Dr. Linda Bell, the state’s chief epidemiologist, said people must take seriously the requests to practice social distancing and staying home when possible.

“In some way or another, the spread of COVID-19 is going to affect every one of us,” she said. “We will not be able to stop infections. At some point the majority of us will be exposed. But we can reduce deaths.”

Greenville plans to debate a stay-at-home ordinance at the city council's 4 p.m. Tuesday meeting. The emergency police would order residents to stay in their homes except for essential activities including work and food.

Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday ordered all public beaches and public boat ramps in the state closed after a weekend of people getting too close to one another, his office said.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, in a press conference outside the Gaillard Center Tuesday, again urged Charlestonians to stay home unless it is to make essential trips to the grocery store.

“Our community continues to confront the coronavirus pandemic and there is now over 1,000 cases in the state of South Carolina,” Tecklenburg said. “It’s doubled since Friday.”

Tecklenburg said the national death toll has nearly tripled since Friday.

He thanked other cities for getting on board with more compliance, noting North Charleston’s new recommendations for retail stores and Mount Pleasant’s new stay-at-home ordinance.

In North Charleston and soon-to-be implemented in Charleston, the Fire Department asks businesses to limit occupancy to half of what is allowed in their codes; mark the floor in cashier lines to indicate safe social distancing; make aisles flow in one-way directions; and, provide hand sanitizer or wipes to all employees.

He said he understood Gov. Henry McMaster will come forward with further measures this afternoon.

Tecklenburg said the city of San Francisco, after putting in strong measures, is seeing less hospitalizations than anticipated. Though Europe is further along, Tecklenburg said Denmark shows signs of opening back up after Easter.

“We can still make a difference,” Tecklenburg said.

Tecklenburg noted an earlier conference call he had with area banking leaders, saying all were on board to help small businesses by defeating payments and forgiving late fees. He said there would be more information coming later this week.

“The impact to the economy will be intense,” Tecklenburg said. “The hospitality and tourism industries took the first blow, with 40,000 affected in Charleston.”

Police Chief Luther Reynolds said to date no additional ordinance enforcement citations have been issued. He said calls for service are now back to a normal level, including a homicide on Monday.

David Slade, Mikaela Porter and The Associated Press contributed to this report.