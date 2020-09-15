SC recommends monthly coronavirus tests for some as cases climb

South Carolina's health agency recommends state residents who can't socially distance or wear masks to get tested at least once each month in a bid to cut down spread of COVID-19 from people without symptoms.

"Anyone who would like to" should be tested, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, since some infected people won't realize they've been exposed and might not show symptoms. But those asymptomatic carriers can still pass the virus on to others.

DHEC also recommends that anyone who's spent more than 15 minutes within 6 feet of others without wearing a mask should be tested. They also recommend tests for anyone who has been near a possible case or shows symptoms themselves.

There are 379 mobile testing events available through DHEC, scheduled through Oct. 29, along with 236 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities in the state. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 701

Total cases in S.C.: 130,917, plus 2,553 probable cases

New deaths reported: 22

Total deaths in S.C.: 2,943, plus 155 probable deaths

Hospitalized patients: 745

Percent of positive tests: 15.7 percent

Total tests in S.C.: 1,165,256

Hardest-hit areas

Greenville County led the state with 66 new cases reported, according to DHEC. Richland County reported 60 and Lexington County logged 54.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County recorded 13 new cases, while Berkeley and Dorchester counties each logged four. One Charleston patient's death was also reported Tuesday.

Deaths

Of the 22 new confirmed deaths, eight patients were aged 35 to 64 while 14 were 65 or older. They lived in Aiken, Anderson, Beaufort, Charleston, Dillon, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Lancaster, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland and Spartanburg counties.

Hospitalizations

Out of 745 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized as of Tuesday, DHEC said 211 were in intensive care and 127 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge the public to take precautions like wearing a mask in public, washing hands frequently and social distancing. They also urge anyone who is showing symptoms of COVID-19 or who may have been exposed to the virus to be tested.