SC recommends masks to stop coronavirus spread as cases slow in towns with enforcement

As South Carolina health officials monitor the reduced coronavirus spread in areas with mask ordinances, leaders recommend homemade cloth masks over neck gaiters.

About 40 percent of South Carolinians live in areas with face covering requirements, which have seen a 43 percent decrease in total cases during the five weeks since ordinances were enacted, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Municipalities without such rules have seen about a 1.2 percent increase.

"The data continues to reinforce what we've already known about proper wearing of masks and their success in helping to stop the spread of this deadly virus," DHEC physician Dr. Brannon Traxler said.

While any close-fitting mask made of cloth helps prevent the spread of COVID-19, DHEC on Tuesday shared a Duke University study demonstrating that neck gaiters are less effective than close-fitting masks that loop around the ears or over the head.

Tuesday's report noted 909 new cases of the deadly disease, a four-day high, and 18 newly reported deaths.

While the number of cases is down about 51 percent from a month ago, the seven-day rolling average of cases crept to an eight-day high of 788.

Testing in the Palmetto State continued to climb from lows last week yet the 5,226 tests conducted — a three-day high — were still down 34 percent from a month earlier.

DHEC has scheduled 265 mobile testing clinics through Oct. 17. Residents can go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at a mobile clinic or one of 224 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 909

Total cases in S.C.: 112,088

New deaths reported: 18

Total deaths in S.C.: 2,408

Hospitalized patients: 1,025

Percent of positive tests: 17.4 percent

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Total tests in S.C.: 968,583

Hardest-hit areas

Greenville County had the state's highest number of new, daily cases at 186, DHEC said. Richland County followed with 75, and Spartanburg County had 59.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 32 new cases, while Berkeley and Dorchester each reported 18, DHEC said.

Two Charleston resident deaths were reported on Tuesday.

Deaths

In addition to the 18 confirmed deaths, DHEC is investigating two more that were possibly caused by COVID-19.

Two of the victims were aged 35 to 64, and 16 were 65 or older. They hailed from Aiken, Anderson, Barnwell, Charleston, Chesterfield, Edgefield, Florence, Greenville, Hampton, Lexington, Richland and Sumter counties.

Hospitalizations

DHEC reported 1,025 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Tuesday. Of these, 144 were on ventilators and 261 were in intensive care.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to avoid being indoors or within 6 feet of unmasked people. Several municipalities have formalized the request with local ordinances.