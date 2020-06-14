SC reaches 600 coronavirus deaths, reports new daily high of 799 new cases

South Carolina recorded nearly 800 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, setting another single-day record and raising the state's seven-day average for the 17th day straight.
Over the past four days, 3,000 South Carolinians have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and the tri-county case growth rate leapt from from 5.31 to 6.63 percent, raising the seven-day average growth rate for the area to 4.6 percent.
Number of new cases reported: 799
Total number of cases in S.C.: 18,795
Number of new deaths reported: 1
Total number of deaths in S.C.: 600
Percentage of positive tests among all people tested in SC: 13.6 percent
Number of people hospitalized: 521
What’s happening in the tri-county region?
The tri-county region has recently seen significant growth in the number of new coronavirus cases. Sunday's numbers detail a decided uptick in the seven-day rolling average of new cases, as well as the daily growth rate. On Sunday, DHEC reported 72 new cases in Charleston, 21 new cases in Berkeley and 16 new cases in Dorchester.
Where are the COVID-19 hotspots in S.C.?
The biggest coronavirus hotspot in South Carolina at this time is in Greenville County, where officials recorded another 140 cases on Sunday.
Though increases in Greenville far outstrip any other region in South Carolina, Horry, Richland and Charleston counties are also seeing faster-than-usual growth in cases.
How does disease activity compare in S.C. to other states?
The rate of COVID-19 cases is lower in South Carolina compared with some other states in the Southeast, including Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee. But the Palmetto State recently passed Florida in the percent of residents who’ve tested positive for the virus. Of those states, Georgia is currently reporting the highest rate of coronavirus cases.
What does DHEC say?
DHEC urged residents to continue precautions: wearing masks, maintaining social distance, avoiding groups, washing hands and staying home if sick.