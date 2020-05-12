SC ratepayers may be able to set up longer term payment plans with utility companies

South Carolinians who fell behind on their utility bills during the coronavirus pandemic may be able to enter long-term payment plans with their gas, water or electricity providers, according to a new ruling.

The S.C. Public Service Commission, the state's utility regulatory board, voted May 6 to allow investor-owned utilities to extend payment plans with delinquent customers past six months.

Prior to the vote, utilities regulated by the panel were only allowed to have ratepayers catch up on their bills over half a year or less.

The new rules are intended to make it easier for utility customers to finance any payments they missed as a result of the public health crisis and the economic downturn it caused.

By stretching the payments out, it will allow customers to pay back their debts in smaller chunks.

"The unemployment rate in South Carolina has skyrocketed with many South Carolinians out of work or working significantly reduced hours as a result of the pandemic, creating economic hardships for many ratepayers," the state's utility commissioners wrote in their order. "As a result, I believe more flexibility is necessary to assist utilities and their customers in mitigating the hardship many are currently facing."

Officials with the Office of Regulatory Staff, the state's utility watchdog agency, asked the commission to change the payment rules.

Ron Aiken, a spokesman for ORS, said the new rules are voluntary. It's ultimately up to the utilities to decide if they will extend payment schedules, he said, but the change gives the companies that flexibility.

Since March, many utilities in South Carolina voluntarily stopped shutting off people's services when they fall behind on their monthly payments. They've also waived any late fees of missed payments.

But those utility policies are likely to come to an end at some point. The decision to halt shutoffs was tied to Gov. Henry McMaster's order for a state of emergency during the pandemic.

McMaster decided to extend that emergency order another two weeks on April 27, but the governor has suggested it could be lifted in the near future.

That means some utilities could start issuing shut-off notices to customers again if they don't agree to catch up on their bills that are past due.

Dominion Energy, one of the state's largest investor-owned electric and gas utilities, said it started offering customers who fell behind on payments a "budget billing" option this month.

"This will help them spread their past due amount over 12 months," said Rhonda O'Banion, a spokeswoman for Dominion, which bought South Carolina Electric & Gas in early 2019.

O'Banion said the company usually doesn't offer budget billing to ratepayers who have not paid their past due bills. But the utility, she said, is now offering that payment option automatically to customers. It will be included in people's bills even if they don't ask about it, she said.

"We’re trying to make this process as easy as possible, so customers don’t have to call us to enroll in budget billing," O'Banion said. "They can simply select the budget billing payment amount offered on their paper or online bill to enroll in the program."

Dominion would not provide any numbers about how many gas and electric ratepayers owe past due bills at the moment. But O'Banion said the company was seeing an uptick in customers who are delinquent during the pandemic.

Charlotte-based Duke Energy, which owns two electric utilities in South Carolina, in the Upstate and the Pee Dee, said it had roughly 24,800 power customers in May who were delinquent more than 60 days.

And it had another 16,000 customers with Piedmont Natural Gas that were more two months behind on their bills.

That's why Duke has begun to reach out to those ratepayers through text messages, emails and phone calls. Spokeswoman Erin Culbert said the company is trying to work with residential and commercial customers to set up suitable payment plans.

"While we encourage customers to pay as much as they can to avoid higher bills later, this pandemic has created real financial hardships for some of our customers and communities," Culbert said. "We will continue to monitor those impacts as we develop plans to resume to normal billing and payment processes, and we recognize this needs to be a thoughtful process that provides customers with options and increased flexibility."